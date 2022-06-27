Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills on smoking bans, stolen sexual images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 35 bills on Friday, together with a legislation permitting native governments to ban smoking on seashores and in parks and vetoed 5, together with laws that might have made it simpler for companies to sue native governments over ordinances.

Here’s a take a look at what among the new legal guidelines will do:

– Require the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to challenge, change, or renew an identification card at no cost to anybody with a legitimate Florida voter registration card and who’s experiencing monetary hardship. It additionally will permit individuals 80 and older to have an identification card issued in the event that they lose driving privileges resulting from a failed imaginative and prescient take a look at.

– Allow spiritual establishments to conduct providers throughout a state-declared emergency in some circumstances.

– Make it a felony to purchase, promote or commerce stolen sexually specific images from somebody’s cellphone or different digital gadgets. It may even make disseminating altered or created sexually specific images, often called deepfakes, a felony, and strengthen youngster pornography, revenge porn and bestiality legal guidelines.

– Require native governments to carry referendums on tax points on the identical day as a normal election.

– Make it simpler for grandparents to obtain visitation rights to spend time with grandchildren.

– Prohibit state businesses and native governments from making funds resulting from ransomware incidents. Requires newly employed authorities staff be educated on cybersecurity.

Among vetoed bills are measures that might have:

– Made vital adjustments to the state’s alimony legal guidelines, together with the elimination of lifetime alimony, prohibit awarding alimony to an individual who earns greater than their partner and making a rebuttable presumption that shared custody is in the perfect curiosity of the kid.

– Allowed companies which have been established for at the least three years to sue native governments over ordinances in the event that they trigger a 15% or extra loss in revenue. If a enterprise did sue a metropolis or county, the ordinance would have been suspended till the case is settled. Judges would have had the choice of requiring governments pay the enterprise’s authorized charges if the court docket strikes down an ordinance.