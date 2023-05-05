Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis uses Florida Department of Law Enforcement on political agenda





The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was once enlisted in a politically charged operation to fly border-crossers from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, ordered by way of Governor Ron DeSantis, in step with a document by way of The Washington Post. The tale speaks about how DeSantis has deployed FDLE out of doors its conventional portfolio in reinforce of his political agenda, and what number of participants throughout the statewide police drive have balked on the directives from the Governor’s place of job, which they view as political stunts orchestrated to boost DeSantis’ nationwide profile. The document says that FDLE participants were requested to seize felons purported to have voted illegally as DeSantis has touted a brand new election crimes place of job well-liked by the fitting wing. The Post interviewed greater than a dozen present and previous directors and brokers who disclosed considerations about government overreach into legislation enforcement from the governor’s place of job. DeSantis has been development his recognition as a tradition warrior within the GOP by way of weaponizing state govt in opposition to personal venues website hosting drag performances, firms that experience bucked at his schooling insurance policies, and college districts that require mask.