Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Northeast Florida to promote new book

Gov. Ron DeSantis was once in Northeast Florida on Thursday, selling his new book, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

He signed books in Jacksonville Beach after which spoke to supporters on the Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville.

Northeast Florida was once only one prevent at the governor’s “Florida Blueprint Tour.” He is heading to Clearwater, Florida, subsequent week after which to Iowa.

The occasions are hosted via conservative nonprofit “And to the Republic.” The group was once shaped in Michigan a few month in the past and has been investment the governor’s trip out of state, fueling hypothesis a presidential run might be coming.

At the FOP, DeSantis thanked supporters for a heat welcome after which dove proper into his new book.

“It’s always good when this is No. 1 in America right now,” he mentioned.

He spoke about going up towards the “Happiest Place on Earth.” On Monday, he signed into legislation a metamorphosis that provides him regulate of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, a transfer made to punish the corporate over its public opposition to the Parental Rights in Education legislation, which some critics name the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

“The woke mob comes after them and so they genuflect to the mob, I think the Disney thing was the biggest when we said enough is enough,” DeSantis mentioned.

He additionally spent substantial time speaking about his circle of relatives, giggling on the irony of his wedding ceremony at Disney

“I was, like, ‘That’s totally fine, it’s your day, I’m just along for the ride, but I am not having Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck anywhere near this wedding,” DeSantis mentioned.

At the book signing previous within the day, DeSantis supporters ready in line mentioned they admire the governor’s COVID-19 insurance policies and his defiant stance.

DeSantis supporters ready in line on the book signing lately mentioned they admire the governor’s Covid insurance policies and his defiant stance.

“Keeping the schools open and helping our seniors here in the state during COVID,” mentioned Dave Pagadoan, who lives in Jacksonville.

Nita Spatola, who lives in Jacksonville mentioned, “The Republican Party needs to fight.”

At the FOP, the governor mentioned that his political luck got here from laborious paintings.

“We knocked on doors over like a four-month period, thousands,” DeSantis mentioned.

He stood via his convictions and leveraging the whole energy of his executive place.

“My view is, you know, I may have won 50% of vote, but I’m entitled to 100% of the executive power, and I’m going to use it,” DeSantis mentioned.

Some Democrats suppose he has long gone too a long way when it comes to such things as proscribing positive books in faculties and suggestions to do away with variety, fairness and inclusion projects in faculties and universities. But Thursday’s crowds had been there for the message.