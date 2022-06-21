‘Florida Grim Reaper’ files to run for attorney general

While the battle rages for the state’s subsequent governor, its high regulation enforcement official — the attorney general — can also be looking for re-election.

GOP incumbent Ashley Moody needs one other 4 years whereas a number of Democrats have lined up to oust her.

The “Florida Grim Reaper” was the most recent to file candidate qualifying papers to problem Moody, submitting them Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Uhlfelder is looking for the Democratic nomination forward of the August main.

Good news! I simply completed filling out my paperwork with the Secretary of State. We are formally certified to be on the poll. Next cease, the first on August twenty third! Let’s win this factor. pic.twitter.com/hXKk1xXOLU — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLegislation) June 16, 2022

The Panhandle trial attorney received consideration initially of the pandemic by combing beaches dressed because the Grim Reaper, criticizing the state’s response to the lethal virus.

His run for attorney general is his first try at public workplace.

Uhlfelder thought of Moody too partisan and has criticized her assist of authorized efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

E.W. Scripps Ashley Moody has been Florida’s attorney general since January 2019.

“We need to protect our democracy,” he stated. “We need to protect Floridians, and we need someone who is not a politician to be the next attorney general.”

Uhlfelder joins former state attorney Aramis Ayala and felony protection lawyer Jim Lewis within the main.

GOP incumbent Moody’s marketing campaign declined to touch upon her opponents. She will, nevertheless, be formidable come November.

The newest marketing campaign finance studies present she has amassed greater than $5 million within the financial institution between her campaign and political committee.

Moody has billed herself as a regulation and order advocate and fighter towards federal overreach.

The main is on Aug. 23. Election Day falls on Nov. 8.