Florida gun show weekend event at Lee Civic Center



LEE COUNTY

Big prove on Saturday at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show, and the doorways will open once more on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The General Manager of the event, Robert Geisler, stated they have been anticipating about 10,000 individuals this weekend. Geisler stated they’ve somewhat little bit of all the things on this show together with weapons, ammo, and a hid weapons class. He went on to say the Florida gun exhibits are selling and wish secure, accountable gun possession.

“We every so every single person that comes in to buy a handgun or a long gun, whatever it is, has to run a background check,” Geisler stated. “There’s a waiting period, they have to be 21 but there are no private sales. That’s really unique for us. Another thing we do or don’t allow would be the ghost guns that you hear about all over the media.”

Geisler additionally stated if a supplier is promoting firearms they should be federally licensed, and that it’s a requirement in the event that they need to get a desk right here at the Florida gun show.

