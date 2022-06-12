Florida: Haiti’s Special Olympics team mysteriously vanishes, leaves behind all luggage

NEWYou can now hearken to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a number of members of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation who’re lacking after they checked into their lodge room in Osceola County on Monday and weren’t seen once more.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office recognized six members of the Haitian Special Olympics soccer team who haven’t been seen since round 2:30 p.m. at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Osceola County is positioned simply south of Orlando, Florida.

The people are Atione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18, WFTV in Orlando reported.

The Special Olympics USA Games launched an announcement in a while Monday, saying 5 of the six lacking people weren’t athletes and didn’t have a incapacity. The sixth has an mental incapacity, per the report.

“The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern,” The Special Olympics USA Games mentioned in an announcement, WFTV reported. “Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

The six males every left behind their belongings.

Osceola County police don’t suspect foul play.

While there is no such thing as a indication the lacking Haitian Nationals desired residency within the U.S., WFTV reviews the variety of Haitians who’ve tried to illegally enter the U.S. tripled from 2020 to 2021.

The Human Rights Watch reported final yr that political instability in Haiti’s authorities has prompted it to wrestle to satisfy even residents’ fundamental wants. “Haiti is facing one of its worst outbreaks of violence since 1986,” the report added.

Anyone with information relating to the lacking delegation members is inspired to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.