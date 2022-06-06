Florida health officials investigating 3rd possible monkeypox case in US

Florida well being officers are investigating what they describe as a “presumptive” monkeypox case, making it the third potential case of the virus within the U.S. as worldwide infections proceed to rise.

The case is being investigated in Broward County and appears to be related to worldwide journey, the Florida Division of Well being in Broward County acknowledged in a press launch Sunday.

A Massachusetts man who had recently traveled to Canada grew to develop into the first case of the unusual virus detected in the USA this 12 months after the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention confirmed his constructive check out on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the New York Metropolis Division of Well being launched that it was investigating a potential case of monkeypox after a affected individual examined constructive for orthopoxvirus — the family of viruses to which monkeypox belongs. The affected individual’s checks have been despatched to the CDC for confirmatory testing.

Globally, there are higher than 190 confirmed or suspected situations in 16 nations the place the sickness won’t be often found, in line with an analysis from International.well being, an data science initiative from Boston Youngsters’s Hospital and Oxford College. The unusual sickness typically circulates in Western and Central Africa, nevertheless quite a lot of situations have been detected across the globe since a affected individual in the UK examined constructive on Might 7 following journey to Nigeria.

Whereas the CDC despatched out a well being alert Friday warning docs and native well being departments to be looking for victims who may need indicators of monkeypox and report these situations to the CDC, public well being officers and infectious sickness consultants emphasize that the hazard to most people stays low.

The sickness may even unfold from particular person to particular person by the use of big respiratory droplets within the air, by the use of pores and pores and skin lesions, bodily fluids or contact with contaminated supplies.

The World Well being Group advises most people to forestall spreading the an an infection by isolating if in case you’ve got indicators, avoiding contact with anyone who may need indicators, sporting a masks for those who occur to come back into contact with an contaminated specific individual, and completely cleaning palms and surfaces.

ABC Information’ Mary Kekatos and Sony Salzman contributed to this report.