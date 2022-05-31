Florida health officials investigating 3rd possible monkeypox case in US

Florida well being officers are investigating what they describe as a “presumptive” monkeypox case, making it the third potential case of the virus within the U.S. as international infections proceed to rise.
The case is being investigated in Broward County and seems to be associated to worldwide journey, the Florida Division of Well being in Broward County mentioned in a press launch Sunday.
A Massachusetts man who had lately traveled to Canada turned the primary case of the uncommon virus detected in america this yr after the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention confirmed his optimistic check on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the New York Metropolis Division of Well being introduced that it was investigating a potential case of monkeypox after a affected person examined optimistic for orthopoxvirus — the household of viruses to which monkeypox belongs. The affected person’s exams had been despatched to the CDC for confirmatory testing.
Globally, there are greater than 190 confirmed or suspected circumstances in 16 international locations the place the illness will not be usually discovered, in accordance with an evaluation from International.well being, an information science initiative from Boston Youngsters’s Hospital and Oxford College. The uncommon illness usually circulates in Western and Central Africa, however a number of circumstances have been detected all over the world since a affected person in the UK examined optimistic on Might 7 following journey to Nigeria.
Whereas the CDC despatched out a well being alert Friday warning medical doctors and native well being departments to be looking out for sufferers who could have signs of monkeypox and report these circumstances to the CDC, public well being officers and infectious illness specialists emphasize that the danger to most people stays low.
The illness may also unfold from individual to individual through massive respiratory droplets within the air, by means of pores and skin lesions, bodily fluids or contact with contaminated materials.
The World Well being Group advises the general public to stop spreading the an infection by isolating when you’ve got signs, avoiding contact with anybody who could have signs, sporting a masks should you come into contact with an contaminated particular person, and totally cleansing fingers and surfaces.
ABC Information’ Mary Kekatos and Sony Salzman contributed to this report.