Florida health system sues bill-sharing ministry for non-payment

Orlando Health, a 16-hospital system working in central Florida, has filed a lawsuit towards Liberty HealthShare, accusing the faith-based cost-sharing group of failing to pay for medical providers offered to its members.

The go well with, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Orlando, alleges that Liberty notified the hospital system in August 2021 that it owed about $1.1 million for a “large block of claims” however then failed to supply information that might permit Orlando Health to confirm the excellent account balances.

Orlando Health accuses Liberty, which additionally operates below the title Gospel Light Mennonite Church Medical Aid Plan, of instructing sufferers to not disclose the group as an out of doors supply of funding with the intention to “illegitimately secure the reduced ‘charity rate’ for medical services,” in keeping with the grievance.

Healthcare sharing ministries are faith-based organizations which have gained recognition lately as a less expensive various to health insurance coverage. Before the Affordable Care Act’s insurance coverage mandate was repealed, HCSM members additionally have been exempt from the tax penalty on individuals with out protection.

But the cost-sharing applications, which gather funds from members, usually are not topic to minimal requirements of protection and different necessities that apply to insurers below the ACA. HCSMs have attracted consideration from state regulators who have expressed concerns that some organizations might mislead customers into considering that protection is assured for claims.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta in January sued one group, Atlanta-based Aliera Companies, accusing the enterprise of scamming customers by promoting unauthorized health plans by Sharity Ministries and amassing lots of of tens of millions of dollars in month-to-month premiums whereas declining to pay members’ medical claims. Sharity Ministries filed for chapter safety in 2021.

In its grievance towards Liberty HealthShare, Orlando Health mentioned it obtained a letter from Liberty in August 2021 stating the HCSM owed the hospital system about $1.1 million. But Liberty didn’t present any affected person names, procedures, providers, dates, account numbers or different information to establish the claims, and it didn’t reply to a subsequent request from the hospital system for a listing of accounts to confirm the excellent account balances.

Liberty said that discrepancies with the claims concerned the group’s 90-day ready interval, “when Medicare is primary,” and that situations related to life-style and “other moral choices that are outside of our program’s values and beliefs,” in keeping with the go well with.

Orlando Health mentioned it was unaware of any sufferers who have been Liberty members and even that the HCSM owed it cash when it obtained the August 2021 letter, however later realized that Liberty instructed sufferers to “intentionally conceal information” from the hospital operator. Orlando Health mentioned it had no report of sufferers that recognized Liberty as an out of doors supply of funding for medical prices in the course of the affected person consumption and registration course of.

The hospital system requested the court docket for a full accounting of all medical providers it offered to Liberty’s members and the discrepancies referenced within the group’s letter, along with all quantities due for the care it offered to these sufferers.