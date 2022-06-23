Florida homeowners pay nearly 3x national average for homeowners insurance

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The value to dwell in paradise is getting greater for homeowners. A brand new evaluation discovered that Floridians are paying property insurance premiums nearly thrice the national average.

The newest evaluation from the Insurance Information Institute discovered Florida homeowners are paying an average premium of $4,231 for insurance, in comparison with the U.S. average of $1,544.

“That gap is just increasing further and further. And in terms of average percentage increases, we’re seeing well over 30% averages in Florida. The average in the U.S. is under 10%,” defined Mark Friedlander, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute.

On high of that, we’re now studying the affect on the state-backed insurance supplier, Citizens Insurance Corps which is at the moment coping with nearly 20,000 lawsuits — a direct correlation of the variety of insurance policies they’ve added within the final yr.

“Our policy count as of Friday, June 17 was 899,642 and I can tell you with confidence that we are over 900,000 by today,” Citizens Spokesperson Christine Ashburn advised ABC Action News Wednesday morning.

Florida as a complete had about 100,000 lawsuits in opposition to insurance corporations final yr, whereas the remainder of the nation mixed had about 1,000. Insurance firm CEOs have mentioned these lawsuits are why so many corporations are going bankrupt, elevating premiums, and canceling protection — sending an increasing number of residents to Citizens.

“We’ve been fighting this real crisis since March 2015. Over seven years, and each year the referrers and the lawyers are getting more and more expert at the games that are being played,” CEO of American Integrity Bob Richards mentioned relating to the lawsuits from roofing corporations that he will get each day.

Thursday, the Citizens Claims Committee will likely be presenting a report back to their Board of Governors, asking for extra funding to struggle the uptick in lawsuits they’re now getting.

In simply the primary 4 months of 2022, Citizens added 75,000 insurance policies and three,881 lawsuits, in accordance with a report put together by the Citizens Claims Committee.

The firm added a excessive of 12,000 insurance policies within the first week of June as a result of insolvency of Lighthouse Insurance our of Louisiana, and within the third week, they added 7,000 insurance policies. These usually are not included within the 75,000 they reported.

“We have 18.5% growth this year, from January 1 already,” Ashburn mentioned, “Right now we’re 43% larger than we were a year ago in June of last year.”

Citizens is meant to be the insurer of final resort in Florida, however with 9 property insurance corporations within the state now in liquidation, a tenth reduce nearly in half, and dozens of others both leaving, dropping prospects, or not writing new enterprise in any respect largely resulting from roofing scams they’re turning into the insurer of first resort for many.

WFTS

We went by means of the Citizen’s report in depth. It states the corporate is getting nearly a thousand lawsuits a month this yr, a 12% enhance from this time final yr.

In addition, the report exhibits Citizens is spending an average of $6.5 million dollars a month on what they name Claims Legal Services Contracts, which embrace agency charges and bills, not vendor bills corresponding to courtroom reporters and specialists.

A map exhibits 75% of lawsuits had been filed within the Tri-County space from West Palm to Miami, the bulk are “non-weather-water” claims like pipes bursting. Asburn mentioned some are legitimate, however many are contractors profiting from the system.

Citizens Property Insurance Corps.

The report states that the Central West space of Tampa Bay is seeing a “continued rising trend of lawsuits… that has been building over the last two years.” The Central West represents 15% of lawsuits now with insurance policies within the space rising 35.5%, in accordance with Ashburn.

Perhaps essentially the most stunning a part of the report is that Citizens has seen a 93% enhance in project of advantages (AOB) lawsuits, the place homeowners have signed over their rights to a contractor or roofer.

AOB was one thing lawmakers tried to curb in 2019 and once more in May’s special session, however we’ve but to see any everlasting change.

“With the new bill that just passed in the special session, there were additional attempts to try to curb assignment of benefit litigation by removing the ability for an assignee, the person who has assignment to actually recover fees under the one way fee statue, like consumers have access to under the law,” Ashburn mentioned.

She provides that many of those instances are backlogged from when the courts shut down through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers mentioned it is going to take a couple of yr and a half to see any modifications from the particular session, however business specialists recommend it could take for much longer than that.

“Even though there was some tort reform implemented in the May special session, it’s going to be a blip on the radar screen, we don’t expect this trend to slow down at all,” Friedlander concluded. “In fact, it potentially could continue to increase based on what we’re seeing with this Citizen’s data.”

In Thursday’s assembly, the Citizens Claims Committee will likely be asking the board for a further $50 million in spending authority to deal with all of those lawsuits and a further $2.5 million to rent courtroom reporters.

The board of governors will make their resolution in a gathering on July 13.

