Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dip below 3,700

TALLAHASSEE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday launched knowledge that confirmed a lower within the variety of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19.

The company’s web site mentioned a reported 3,684 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 3,789 in a Friday depend.

The knowledge additionally confirmed 387 COVID-19 sufferers in intensive-care models, down from 414 on Friday.

Florida has seen will increase within the variety of COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations through the previous two months as sub-variants of the coronavirus have unfold throughout the state.