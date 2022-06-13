Florida House gun rights Republican candidate backed by Sabatini

A contract journalist difficult state Rep. Tom Leek — a robust Republican endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — is acknowledging errors in elevating cash and campaigning previous to turning into an official candidate, in addition to youthful brushes with the legislation.
Alex Newman, who as CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media Inc. is a contributor to the Epoch Times media firm and lives in Ormond Beach, is difficult Leek within the Republican main for the brand new House District 28. John Navarra, a Democrat, has additionally filed for the seat, which runs alongside the Atlantic shoreline from Ormond Beach to Daytona Beach Shores and consists of Daytona Beach.
In an interview Wednesday, Newman informed The News-Journal he was disillusioned in the best way Leek voted on some issues earlier than the Legislature, together with his help for a 2018 public security invoice that, amongst different provisions, imposed a three-day ready interval and raised the age from 18 to 21 to buy rifles following a mass capturing that killed 17 individuals at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Newman known as that legislation “the most vicious attack on gun rights in Florida’s history” and vowed to show Leek’s marketing campaign donors, akin to Disney, who he says are unpopular with Republican main voters.
Newman has acquired the endorsements of Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower and state Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Lake County, along with the Republican Conservatives Ormond Beach Assembly, a membership that cut up with the Volusia County Republican Executive Committee final 12 months. He embraces an outside-the-establishment identification and says he has “no doubt these attacks on me … were inspired by my opponent and his friends in the establishment.”
Did Newman violate election legal guidelines?
A criticism with the Florida Board of Elections first reported by the Florida Politics web site states Newman filed to turn into a candidate on May 5, however he violated state election legal guidelines by campaigning previous to that date.
Campaign finance information present Newman acquired his first marketing campaign donations on March 18 and that he collected 24 checks earlier than May 5.
On April 27, Newman tweeted that he had established his marketing campaign web site. The following day Newman introduced he’d acquired the endorsement of former presidential candidate Ron Paul.
Anthony Oliva of Ormond Beach, who filed the criticism, famous Newman sought petitions from voters previous to his official candidacy, which additionally entails establishing a marketing campaign depository and appointing a marketing campaign treasurer. Oliva additionally alleged Newman had run commercials and despatched textual content messages with out correct disclaimers.
Through the top of May, Newman had raised $10,610.
Leek, who’s finishing his third two-year time period, had collected $169,000 plus has entry to greater than $1 million in his Living Life With Purpose political committee.
Both within the interview and in a subsequent written assertion he launched to The News-Journal on Wednesday, Newman blamed Leek “and his surrogates” for trying “to smear my name and reputation,” saying voters will see by means of the tactic. He known as the Florida Politics article “an attack piece” that failed to incorporate his facet of the story.
“As a first-time candidate for public office without political experience or big checks from special interests to hire consultants and lawyers, we are doing our very best to navigate the incredibly complex Florida statutes governing elections,” Newman’s assertion reads. “Unfortunately, we seem to have innocently, unknowingly, and accidentally made a few mistakes. We are working hard right now to fix them and make sure nothing similar ever happens again.”
Leek mentioned he didn’t have a touch upon Newman’s potential violations.
Mallory Morgan, press secretary for the Department of State, didn’t reply whether or not the Florida Elections Commission had taken motion on the criticism.
Past authorized entanglements floor
Newman, 36, confronted prison expenses in Miami-Dade County when he was 19, and once more at age 24.
Newman pleaded not responsible to expenses of felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor hashish possession in 2010, county prison information present. Prosecutors took no motion on the fees, which had been later dropped.
In the 2005 case, Newman confronted allegations of misdemeanor hashish possession and violating a county parks ordinance. Both expenses had been deserted by the State Attorney’s Office when he entered a pretrial diversion program, information present.
In his assertion, Newman defined: “Separately, somebody using a fake name and email account has been dredging up issues from my childhood and college years in an effort to get the media to attack me and get grassroots GOP leaders in my district to withdraw their support for my campaign. It’s not going to succeed.”
Newman mentioned he did some issues he needs he hadn’t accomplished “before I was a Christian … before I had a family.”
A bio on his web site states: “After being indoctrinated by liberals and globalists in international schools, he was sucked into drug abuse, nihilism, and never even graduated high school. However, he managed to turn that around, getting multiple college degrees, founding a family, and pursuing a highly successful career. He credits his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the transformation.”
Embraces false election claims
In addition to being a speaker at conservative gatherings and hosting a show on Frank Speech, a video platform associated with MyPillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell, Newman is a contributor to the Epoch Times. That media organization is described by fact-checking website Snopes as a “pro-Trump digital community laden with misinformation that was banned as of August 2019 from shopping for advertisements on Facebook.”
Despite the fact that the 2020 presidential election was won by President Joe Biden, Newman argued on a recent show the defeat of Donald Trump was “a fraud” and rigged.
“If you believe that Joe Biden got 80 million votes, more than any other American president in all of American history, I’ve got this really nice beachfront property in Nebraska I advertise sometimes on this show. Call me up, shoot me an email, I’ll get you a really good price on the beachfront property. Folks, it’s simply ludicrous to believe that Sleepy Joe Biden got 10 million more votes, 12 million more votes than Obama. Give me a break. It’s preposterous.”
Some of his other takes:
- Newman downplayed the riot that interrupted the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He said the only insurrection was committed by those who he claims rigged the election. “Yes, I’m looking at you, Detroit and Philadelphia,” Newman said.
- He attacked the Associated Press as “lying propogandists” for describing the “mistreatment of January 6 prisoners” as a “conspiracy theory.”
- He proposed “actual conservatives” establish sanctuary states for unborn babies. “Anybody who murders unborn babies is going straight to prison if they’re lucky.”
Brower’s effusive reward
Brower, the county chair who’s working to elect a slate of candidates to realize management of the County Council, didn’t mince phrases in his help for Newman, calling him “the best candidate I have ever seen run for office.”
Brower mentioned too many politicians have failed to point out constancy to the constitutions they swore to uphold, compromising American ideas.
“Alex Newman is that rare man God appoints to stand in the gap when we need him the most. I know Alex and his family. He will stand like a rock on the morals, principles, and values we so desperately need in Tallahassee,” Brower mentioned within the endorsement.
Leek, although, is touting his personal endorsements.
In addition to DeSantis’ help, Leek has the backing of Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, who’s in line to turn into House Speaker after the November election.
“We need principled conservatives like (Leek) in Tallahassee,” Renner tweeted final month. “Tom is the leader we need in the Florida House to fight alongside the governor and advance our conservative agenda.”
