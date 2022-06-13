Florida

Florida House gun rights Republican candidate backed by Sabatini

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean


Alex Newman, who owns a right-wing media company and hosts his own show, has become a candidate for Florida House of Representatives District 28, challenging incumbent Republican Tom Leek.

A contract journalist difficult state Rep. Tom Leek — a robust Republican endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — is acknowledging errors in elevating cash and campaigning previous to turning into an official candidate, in addition to youthful brushes with the legislation.

Alex Newman, who as CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media Inc. is a contributor to the Epoch Times media firm and lives in Ormond Beach, is difficult Leek within the Republican main for the brand new House District 28. John Navarra, a Democrat, has additionally filed for the seat, which runs alongside the Atlantic shoreline from Ormond Beach to Daytona Beach Shores and consists of Daytona Beach.

In an interview Wednesday, Newman informed The News-Journal he was disillusioned in the best way Leek voted on some issues earlier than the Legislature, together with his help for a 2018 public security invoice that, amongst different provisions, imposed a three-day ready interval and raised the age from 18 to 21 to buy rifles following a mass capturing that killed 17 individuals at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Newman known as that legislation “the most vicious attack on gun rights in Florida’s history” and vowed to show Leek’s marketing campaign donors, akin to Disney, who he says are unpopular with Republican main voters.  

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram