Florida house party shooting leaves four teenagers hospitalized

A Florida house party abruptly ended on Saturday evening when photographs have been fired in Malabar.

During a big open house party, a disturbance broke out between two males, and one in all them started firing photographs, in line with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m.

The different man was shot, along with three people who have been standing near the boys.

The incident occurred on Billie Ln in Malabar.

The four people, who ranged from ages 15-18, have been taken to an area hospital the place they have been handled for non-life-threatening accidents, in line with the report.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, and officers are nonetheless investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that would assist with the investigation is inspired to contact 1-800-423-TIPS.