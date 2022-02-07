Florida International vs. Charlotte: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing
Charlotte @ Florida International
Current Records: Charlotte 12-9; Florida International 13-10
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The 49ers and the Florida International Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Charlotte won both of their matches against Florida International last season (63-55 and 68-65) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Charlotte made easy work of the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday and carried off an 88-64 victory.
Florida International had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Florida International as they fell 86-82 to Louisiana Tech.
Charlotte’s win lifted them to 12-9 while Florida International’s loss dropped them down to 13-10. We’ll see if the 49ers can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center — Miami, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against Florida International.
- Jan 30, 2021 – Charlotte 68 vs. Florida International 65
- Jan 29, 2021 – Charlotte 63 vs. Florida International 55
- Mar 01, 2020 – Florida International 67 vs. Charlotte 52
- Jan 25, 2020 – Charlotte 75 vs. Florida International 49
- Jan 10, 2019 – Florida International 69 vs. Charlotte 66
- Mar 01, 2018 – Florida International 89 vs. Charlotte 83
- Jan 20, 2018 – Florida International 79 vs. Charlotte 59
- Feb 04, 2017 – Charlotte 95 vs. Florida International 80
- Jan 28, 2016 – Charlotte 72 vs. Florida International 69
