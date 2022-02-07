Florida International vs. Charlotte: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Charlotte @ Florida International

Current Records: Charlotte 12-9; Florida International 13-10

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The 49ers and the Florida International Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Charlotte won both of their matches against Florida International last season (63-55 and 68-65) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Charlotte made easy work of the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday and carried off an 88-64 victory.

Florida International had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Florida International as they fell 86-82 to Louisiana Tech.

Charlotte’s win lifted them to 12-9 while Florida International’s loss dropped them down to 13-10. We’ll see if the 49ers can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center — Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center — Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against Florida International.