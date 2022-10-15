Florida is ‘MAGA Republican capital of the confederacy’: Democratic pollster on MSNBC

Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi referred to as Florida the “MAGA Republican capital of the confederacy” throughout the newest episode of MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross.”

The frequent MSNBC visitor supplied his incendiary declare as half of a panel dialogue a few latest Anti-Defamation League report detailing what number of of America’s home extremists, together with those that trespassed on Capitol grounds on January 6, are from Florida.

The section clearly aimed toward demonizing the Republican stronghold state ruled by doable 2024 contender Ron DeSantis, a technique that host Tiffany Cross has routinely employed on her present. Cross actually leaned into it this time, introducing the dialogue by calling Florida a “haven of hate” and exhibiting images of the state’s Republican governor.

She handed off the dialogue to former FBI official turned media commentator Frank Figluizzi, who spoke about how alarming the ADL report was.

Figliuzzi said, “Florida is the third-largest state in terms of population but yet, by far, it has the most residents arrested for violence in January 6th. And, even worse, the report turns out to say that over a third of those people arrested from Florida from January 6th are actually networked with, have ties to larger extremist groups like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.”

He added that Florida is a “safe environment” these folks as a result of “they have been given license by people like Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio.”

Amandi upped the ante along with his hyperbole following Figliuzzi’s statements. He started by expressing how a lot he agreed along with his fellow panelist. “Tiffany, my experience echoes exactly what Frank Figliuzzi said.”

He claimed the state is not only a radical locale in America, it is the heart of the radicalization that threatens the nation. Amandi declared, “if we’re all honest with one another we have to recognize that Florida is not just a radicalized state with leadership that not only seems to be hostile to the rule of law and to American democracy, I think you can go ahead and say right now Florida is the MAGA Republican capital of the confederacy.”

He continued, calling it “the new confederacy where all of these folks are based out of.”

Amandi added, “It’s no accident, as you heard Frank Figliuzzi list, all of the folks that who are part of the MAGA Republican movement consider this safe territory. Donald Trump and the Trump administration in exile, his handpicked protégé Ron DeSantis, and not to mention of all those extremist groups.”

The pollster additionally famous that the state has a “disinformation problem,” citing conservative Spanish-language radio in the state.

He concluded, “It’s no surprise that you have this as the point of the spear of the new MAGA Republican confederate movement, which unfortunately is only leading to the inevitable which I think will be a break with our American democracy.”