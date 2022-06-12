Florida is one of six states in the U.S. that was undercounted during 2020 Census

Florida is one of six states in the U.S. that was

undercounted during the once-every-decade Census in 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau not too long ago discovered the state was undercounted by about 3 and a half % [3.48%]. After the 2010 Census, the undercount was rather less than half a %.

To many advocates and organizations, this was disappointing. But, not shocking.

“The pandemic. The rural nature of a lot of our communities. The citizenship question, which intimidated our immigrants, because even if they were documented, they may have family members that are undocumented,” stated Florida Counts’ Susan Racher.

In 2020 Racher was a founding companion of a bunch known as “Florida Counts.” Eight foundations and nonprofits got here collectively in 2019 to attempt to set up the state for the census, however Racher says they didn’t have the help they wanted from the state or native governments:

“I personally spoke to a lot of graduate students living here full time and people who had come from other countries that didn’t realize that if they weren’t an American citizen, they still had to do the census. And that’s where state messaging, state organization and funding for outreach really has an impact,” Racher stated.

An undercount means much less federal funding. In Florida, the undercount seems to have value the state a congressional seat, too.

It’s now eight years till the subsequent Census, and Racher says some organizations are preparing.