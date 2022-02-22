Front Page Sports

Florida is the 4th most sinful state, study finds

February 22, 2022
Al Lindsey
Florida is the fourth most sinful state in the nation, a new study from WalletHub found.

In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.

Florida ranked #3 in both lust, undoubtedly for the number of strip clubs here, but also ranked third in vanity. The site attributes that to Florida having the second most beauty salons per capita.

Nevada, California and Texas were the three states above Florida on the list. The least sinful was Idaho.





