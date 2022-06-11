Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time

June 10 (UPI) — A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time within the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.

WTVJ-TV in Miami reported it took the jurors about 5 hours over the course of two days to succeed in the responsible verdict for Peter Avsenew, 37. In addition to 2 counts of first-degree murder, the jury discovered him responsible of theft with a firearm, bank card fraud and grand theft auto.

The retrial lasted 5 weeks, the Sun Sentinel reported.

This was the second time he is been convicted for the deaths of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, at their Wilton Manors dwelling.

Both males had been shot a number of occasions and sustained blunt drive trauma.

A jury sentenced Peter Avsenew to dying in 2017 for the murders, however the Florida Supreme Court reversed the conviction in January on the grounds that the state incorrectly used pre-recorded distant testimony from a witness.

Though investigators discovered no weapons in Powell and Adams’ dwelling, they had been capable of decide that Peter Avsenew knew each males and moved into their dwelling shortly earlier than the slayings.

Jeanne Avsenew, the defendant’s mom, informed investigators about “incriminating statements” and actions her son made shortly after the 2 males had been killed.

She mentioned her son came visiting her after the killings and informed her “he had done something bad.” He additionally introduced a gun to her dwelling, which she informed him to get rid of.

“He suggested that what he had done was violent, that it was the worst thing he had ever done, and that if he got caught, he would not be able to get out of trouble,” courtroom paperwork point out.

Jeanne Avsenew mentioned her son traveled to her dwelling in an SUV he ultimately mentioned he stole and went to Walmart and made purchases utilizing cash he mentioned a buddy loaned him. Prosecutors mentioned the purchases had been made utilizing the victims’ bank cards.

While her son was nonetheless in her dwelling, she realized he was an individual of curiosity within the murder case and reported him to police.

The Florida Supreme Court took difficulty with the truth that when Jeanne Avsenew gave her testimony, she was situated in Polk County and was unable to see her son, which violates trial process. She recorded her testimony on video, which was performed at Peter Avsenew’s trial in Broward County.

Though state regulation permits for witnesses to present testimony remotely in the event that they dwell exterior the jurisdiction of the courtroom, the video format should permit for the witness to see the defendant whereas testifying.