Florida law doesn’t ban living with undocumented immigrants

An previous model of an immigration law in Florida incorporated a provision that will have made it a third-degree prison to hide, harbor, or protect from detection an immigrant within the U.S. illegally, in addition to shipping them into or inside the state. However, this language was once got rid of from the general model of the invoice that was once signed into law through Governor Ron DeSantis on May 10, 2022. The signed law, referred to as Senate Bill 1718, imposes stricter necessities on companies to make sure the prison standing in their workers and calls for hospitals to inquire about immigration standing on their consumption paperwork. It additionally invalidates positive out-of-state drivers’ licenses issued to undocumented immigrants. Despite a number of fears circulating on-line, this law does now not make it a prison to are living with anyone who’s undocumented in Florida, and there aren’t any indications that the federal rules in opposition to harboring are going to be enforced in this type of approach. The law will grow to be efficient on July 1, 2022.

In one viral video, a lady says she’s afraid the law will make it a prison for her to are living with her folks, who’re undocumented. She says she’s a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which permits kids dropped at the U.S. illegally to keep away from deportation and acquire paintings allows. DACA calls for renewal each two years, and candidates who’ve felonies on their report might be rejected.

THE QUESTION

Has Florida made it a prison to are living with anyone who’s undocumented?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Florida has now not made it a prison to are living with anyone who’s undocumented.

WHAT WE FOUND

Florida Senate Bill 1718 was once first introduced on March 7, through state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill).

The initial text contained a provision announcing that someone who “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection” an immigrant within the United States illegally might be committing a third-degree prison within the state.

It additionally made it against the law to move such other folks “into or within this state.”

These provisions induced fears that merely living or using with undocumented members of the family would grow to be against the law, even if federal laws against harboring exist already and aren’t enforced on this means.

Any debate in regards to the doable have an effect on of that phase was once rendered moot, alternatively, when it was once removed from the invoice.

The text of the law signed through the governor simplest makes it against the law to move other folks within the U.S. illegally into Florida. It does now not say using them round inside the state is a prison, and does now not say living with them is against the law both.