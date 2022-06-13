Florida lawmaker stirs controversy with tweet aimed at Biden

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida lawmaker Randy Fine drew criticism Wednesday after tweeting a message aimed at President Joe Biden who known as for the nation to behave after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 kids at a Texas elementary college.

“I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place,” tweeted Fine, a Republican from Brevard County.

An anguished and offended Biden delivered an pressing name for brand spanking new restrictions on firearms after the tragedy in Texas.

He didn’t go into specifics throughout his tackle, however Biden has beforehand known as for a ban on assault-style weapons and harder federal background examine necessities and “red flag” legal guidelines that should maintain weapons out of the arms of these with psychological well being issues. According to experiences, the 18-year-old suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines when he was killed by legislation enforcement. The Houston Chronicle said he purchased an AR-15-style rifle the day after he turned 18.

Twitter customers and Florida Democratic lawmakers condemned Fine’s tweet after it was posted Wednesday morning. Some Twitter customers tagged the FBI and the Secret Service, interpreting the tweet as a threat.

“You’re a damn disgrace Randy Fine. A disgrace,” Florida Rep. Angie Nixon, who lives in Jacksonville, tweeted. “This sounds like a threat to the President of the United States. First you pillage education funding, then you try to steal funding from Special Olympics programming and now you’re threatening POTUS. Your rhetoric and that of DeSantis causes things like the Buffalo Massacre.”

After the backlash, Fine posted a follow-up tweet.

“The reaction exposes the lie of the left that they just want ‘common sense gun control.’ They want one thing and one thing only — gun confiscation and an end to the 2A — and the notion that Americans will exercise their right to fight them makes them go crazy. Boo hoo,” Fine tweeted.

Biden spoke Tuesday evening from the White House barely an hour after getting back from a five-day journey to Asia that was bracketed by mass shootings within the U.S. He pleaded for motion to handle gun violence after years of failure — and bitterly blamed firearm producers and their supporters for blocking laws in Washington.

”When in God’s identify are we going to face as much as the gun foyer?” Biden stated with emotion. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

Fine once more addressed his tweets in an interview with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

State Rep Randy Fine says his tweet just isn’t a menace towards President Joe Biden, however reasonably declaring politicization of a college capturing. Fine responds to questions on requires gun reform: (3) pic.twitter.com/vJOIphuKUV — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 25, 2022

The Second Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

According to the National Constitution Center, latest debates concerning the modification “have focused on whether it protects a private right of individuals to keep and bear arms, or a right that can be exercised only through militia organizations like the National Guard.”