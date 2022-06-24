Florida lawmakers, organizations react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

This is a tragic day in American historical past. The Supreme Court has revoked ladies’s healthcare. They have revoked a girl’s proper to select.

This despicable ruling shouldn’t be reflective of a wholesome democracy. It shouldn’t be based mostly on considerate authorized precedent. It is predicated on the conservative politics and dogmatic non secular beliefs of a handful of folks on the Supreme Court.

To those that, like me, are extra than simply disenchanted in the present day, please perceive this: they won’t cease at overturning Roe. Mississippi and Idaho are already speaking overtly and publicly about banning contraceptives. Texas is keen to take a look at placing public training on the chopping block. And homosexual marriage is probably going subsequent. The authorized atrocity doesn’t cease with ladies’s reproductive freedom.

If you’re indignant, keep indignant. Stay indignant at these like Ron DeSantis, who’re celebrating in the present day. Stay indignant at lifelong politicians like Charlie Crist, who nonetheless describe themselves as ‘pro-life.’ Stay mad at leaders who will not rise up for you.

And stand with me. This is a struggle I’m keen to take all the way in which to the governor’s workplace. In reality, it’s one I’ve been taking over my complete life.

I need each lady in Florida to know this: when I’m the primary lady Governor of Florida, you’ll have an ally – not an enemy – within the Governor’s Office.

And we’ll make our voices heard in Tallahassee, within the halls of Congress, in entrance of the White House, and all the way in which to the steps of the Supreme Court if we have now to.