Florida lawmakers, organizations react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s resolution to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, Florida lawmakers and organizations started sharing their reactions.
Reactions From Florida Lawmakers:
Commissioner Nikki Fried
This is a tragic day in American historical past. The Supreme Court has revoked ladies’s healthcare. They have revoked a girl’s proper to select.
This despicable ruling shouldn’t be reflective of a wholesome democracy. It shouldn’t be based mostly on considerate authorized precedent. It is predicated on the conservative politics and dogmatic non secular beliefs of a handful of folks on the Supreme Court.
To those that, like me, are extra than simply disenchanted in the present day, please perceive this: they won’t cease at overturning Roe. Mississippi and Idaho are already speaking overtly and publicly about banning contraceptives. Texas is keen to take a look at placing public training on the chopping block. And homosexual marriage is probably going subsequent. The authorized atrocity doesn’t cease with ladies’s reproductive freedom.
If you’re indignant, keep indignant. Stay indignant at these like Ron DeSantis, who’re celebrating in the present day. Stay indignant at lifelong politicians like Charlie Crist, who nonetheless describe themselves as ‘pro-life.’ Stay mad at leaders who will not rise up for you.
And stand with me. This is a struggle I’m keen to take all the way in which to the governor’s workplace. In reality, it’s one I’ve been taking over my complete life.
I need each lady in Florida to know this: when I’m the primary lady Governor of Florida, you’ll have an ally – not an enemy – within the Governor’s Office.
And we’ll make our voices heard in Tallahassee, within the halls of Congress, in entrance of the White House, and all the way in which to the steps of the Supreme Court if we have now to.
Congressman Mike Waltz (FL-6)
Today’s resolution by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe will save thousands and thousands of harmless, unborn lives. The 1973 Roe v. Wade resolution was based mostly on outdated science and a flawed constitutional interpretation. Instead, in the present day’s resolution will enable states to decide their very own abortion legal guidelines.
Modern science reveals that infants within the womb have heartbeats and do, in actual fact, really feel ache. The argument that youngsters don’t have any rights till after delivery is flawed. This is in the end a debate about when life begins and deserves safety. That debate ought to be settled by elected legislatures.
As a matter of comparability, the United States is one of solely a handful of international locations on the earth that enable abortion on demand, comparable to authoritarian regimes corresponding to China and North Korea. Even most European nations keep some restrictions for abortions.
Rep. Kathy Castor
Ripping away our rights and freedoms is un-American – and this resolution is downright harmful. For over fifty years, ladies throughout America have had the suitable to make private well being care choices with their docs and their households. Today, the Supreme Court and the extremists who constructed this court docket majority are compromising the well being, security and financial nicely being of ladies and households. Women, households and their docs – not politicians – ought to decide the timing of childbirth, make their very own private reproductive well being choices and select their pathways in life.
Neighbors throughout Florida are rightfully frightened about what in the present day’s resolution means for them – Governor DeSantis and Republican legislators have already got issued a expensive and merciless restrictive abortion ban within the state that’s unlawful below the suitable to privateness below our state structure. Repealing Roe v Wade impacts extra than simply abortion care – it impacts the work and funding of well being suppliers that folks in communities throughout the nation rely upon. We want to be certain that all folks have entry to the standard care they want, together with contraception, abortion care, prenatal care and parenting assist. That’s why I cosponsored the Health Care Providers Safety Act, to fight the skyrocketing experiences of violence and harassment towards abortion care suppliers and guarantee our docs and medical professionals can function in secure, safe environments.
While in the present day’s resolution will likely be devastating for Floridians, particularly our neighbors of coloration, I can’t relaxation till we make Roe a legislation and guarantee contraception stays out there and inexpensive. We have voted within the House to accomplish that with passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, and in the present day I’m becoming a member of numerous Americans within the pressing name for U.S. Senators to act with braveness on behalf of all Americans to go the invoice. While in the present day is a darkish day in our nation’s historical past, our struggle for freedom shouldn’t be over.
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg)
My coronary heart is heavy for girls throughout our nation and within the Sunshine State who, with this resolution, are dropping their federal protections for the liberty to make their very own reproductive choices.
Under Ron DeSantis, freedom for Florida’s ladies has been below assault. And with in the present day’s resolution, the destiny of reproductive freedom in our state is now squarely within the fingers of the governor and state legislature. For Florida’s ladies and for all Floridians, this November’s election is essentially the most consequential in fashionable historical past.
I’m working for governor to shield Roe v. Wade. On day one of the Crist Administration, I’ll signal an Executive Order to shield a girl’s proper to select. Fighting day by day for the ladies of our state will likely be a cornerstone of my administration. It’s time to get organized, get energized, get voters registered, and end up the vote to shield ladies’s freedom.
Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)
Today, the Supreme Court dominated to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional proper to abortion. But the suitable to bodily autonomy isn’t just a constitutional proper. It is a human proper. This a lot is obvious: even because the relentless assaults on Americans’ most private, most simple rights proceed, we’ll struggle to shield ladies’s reproductive rights and security. Now shouldn’t be a time for panic, however a time for centered motion so as to shield, uplift, and assist each other. Our work continues, collectively.
Sen. Rick Scott
The significance of in the present day’s resolution by the Supreme Court can’t be overstated. For almost 50 years, our nation endured flawed authorized reasoning that invented an implied constitutional proper to abortion whereas stripping authority from lawmakers in accordance to the desire of the folks. Today, the Court appropriately interpreted the Constitution, defended human dignity and the foundational precept of federalism, and rightly declared that there isn’t any constitutional proper to finish the life of an unborn youngster.
I firmly consider that life begins at conception and that each youngster deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms. Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society. While we rejoice the Court’s newest ruling, the struggle to shield the sanctity of life shouldn’t be over. Lawmakers and the pro-life motion have the accountability to make adoption extra accessible and inexpensive, and do every part in our energy to meet the wants of struggling ladies and their households to allow them to select life. We can’t cease combating till each life, born and unborn, is valued.
Sen. President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby)
As an adopted youngster myself, I’m grateful for this resolution. The court docket is lastly righting a grievous fallacious.
It’s onerous to consider we dwell in a rustic that has permitted the homicide of 63 million harmless youngsters over the past 50 years. Every abortion kills a human being made within the picture and likeness of God who deserves the possibility to develop up in a loving household.
I significantly like that the Court mentions, in outlining views of pro-life Americans, ‘a woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home.’ That is definitely the case right here in Florida. Florida is a state that values life. I’ve been proud to assist pro-life, pro-family insurance policies that not solely shield harmless, unborn infants, but additionally assist youngsters, mother and father, and different caring adults keen to elevate a baby who shouldn’t be their very own.
Sen. Annette Taddeo
I’m terrified and harm for my daughter and her technology which are coming of age in a time when they are going to have much less rights and freedoms than I had. The Supreme Court’s resolution to strip a girl’s proper to select means the federal government will likely be making these choices about our future. This shouldn’t be solely abhorrent however definitely not acceptable in a free society. In one swoop, the Supreme Court is reversing many years of established precedent for a number of generations of ladies whereas additionally laying the muse to reverse extra precedents, together with homosexual marriage. Regression like that is commonplace in fascist international locations however has no place in a free and democratic society.
Let’s make no mistake about it, the brunt of this ruling will likely be felt by ladies who can’t afford to cross state traces, the bulk of them Black and Brown, to states that enable entry to this medical care. Allowing states to ban entry to reproductive healthcare will solely lead to a rise in unsafe, non-medical options. I do know this firsthand rising up in a rustic the place such entry didn’t exist.
Now greater than ever it’s pressing we elect individuals who will shield a girl’s proper to select. Someone who has a lifelong dedication to the development of ladies’s rights and somebody who is ready to codify Roe into legislation.
I’m indignant — as a mom, as a daughter, as a girl, as a good friend. We is not going to stand by, and we is not going to keep silent.
Reactions From Florida Organizations:
ACLU of Florida
“The courts are letting anti-abortion politicians assault our elementary rights, however they don’t get the ultimate say — we do,” stated Amy Turkel, interim govt director of the ACLU of Florida. “While we will do everything in our power to block these bans in the courts, we’re not stopping there. We are mobilizing people in the streets and taking this fight to the ballot box to hold politicians accountable. Together we can ensure we keep the power to make the best decisions for ourselves and our families.”
Florida Access to Justice Project
Amy Weintraub, Reproductive Rights Program Director for Progress Florida:
Today’s resolution represents an unconscionable assault on our elementary proper to management our personal our bodies, opening the door for thousands and thousands of folks throughout the nation to lose entry to secure and authorized abortion.
We know many states will now search to ban abortion, however it’s important to acknowledge that the privateness clause in Florida’s state structure nonetheless stands, and abortion remains to be authorized in our state.
The Court’s dramatic rollback of reproductive freedom alerts coming assaults on different elementary rights, together with LGBTQ rights, the liberty to vote, efforts to fight racism, and different rights lengthy relied upon by Americans.
This resolution received’t change the truth that folks throughout the nation will all the time want abortion care, however it would additional embolden anti-abortion politicians to push for the nationwide complete ban on abortion they’ve sought all alongside.
Laura Guren Rodriguez, Florida State Policy Advocate Chair, National Council of Jewish Women:
Today’s Supreme Court resolution not solely violates our Constitutional rights below the primary modification however will hurt thousands and thousands of Americans. Abortion is well being care, and it ought to all the time be accessible with dignity and respect, and with out disgrace or stigma.
It is crucial that Floridians acknowledge that our state structure protects particular person rights past the U.S. structure, together with the liberty to make our personal private and personal choices relating to abortion care.
With a lot hanging within the steadiness, it’s extra vital than ever that our state courts be unbiased and free from partisan politics. Ensuring unbiased state courts helps shield residents’ rights and safeguard our freedoms, particularly from politicians who solely care about energy and getting reelected.
Today’s resolution lays naked the necessity to insulate our courts from political meddling. An unbiased state judiciary is essential to defending not solely reproductive freedom in Florida however denying different political assaults on our fundamental rights and liberties, and making certain equal justice below the legislation.
Florida Democratic Party
Today’s resolution by 5 Republican-appointed Justices severely restricts the liberty of thousands and thousands of ladies to make deeply private well being care choices and as an alternative impose authorities interference in well being care choices between ladies, their docs, household, and God.
Florida Republicans Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis are centered on banning abortion and fundamental freedoms when they need to be attempting to enhance our economic system, be certain that each American can discover a good paying job, and make well being care extra inexpensive. They assist draconian bans on reproductive well being care with out exceptions when a girl’s life is in peril or for victims of rape and incest. Today’s resolution offers them the facility to compel their harmful political agenda at each degree, together with a potential ban on the use of contraceptives.
Democrats consider within the freedom of ladies to make their very own private well being choices and are dedicated to combating authorities interference in well being care choices between ladies and their docs. Conservative politicians don’t have any proper to intervene in some of essentially the most tough and private decisions ladies and their households have to make.
Reactions From Other Organizations:
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)
Today’s Supreme Court resolution to overturn Roe v. Wade implies that the as soon as Constitutionally protected proper to entry an abortion is not assured nationwide. This resolution carries grave penalties for our adolescent sufferers, who already face many extra obstacles than adults in accessing complete reproductive healthcare companies and abortion care.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) this morning reaffirmed our longstanding coverage supporting adolescents’ proper to entry complete, evidence-based reproductive healthcare companies, together with abortion. Today’s ruling implies that in lots of locations within the United States, this evidence-based care will likely be tough or unattainable to entry, threatening the well being and security of our sufferers and jeopardizing the patient-physician relationship.
In the wake of this ruling, the AAP will proceed to assist our chapters as states take into account insurance policies affecting entry to abortion care, and pediatricians will proceed to assist our sufferers.
America First Policy Institute (AFPI)
“For two years, we have now been informed to observe the science when it comes to a paper masks on a seven-year-old youngster, but not when it comes to a sonogram of a 15-week-old fetus displaying a transparent picture of human life, the infant’s gender, heartbeat, and limbs. Today’s ruling on the Supreme Court is a win for the American Child. The Center for the American Child will assist efforts inside states to guarantee ladies and kids are protected not simply at delivery however all through the life of the infant,” stated Kellyanne Conway, Chair of the Center for the American Child on the America First Policy Institute and former Senior Counselor to President Trump.
EMILY’s List, President Laphonza Butler
Today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, undoing almost 50 years of precedent and taking direct purpose at our freedom. They have outlawed the suitable to make our personal well being care choices and the liberty that permits us the chance to resolve our personal future.
This court docket is shifting us backward, taking rights away and giving management of our our bodies and our choices to the federal government. This resolution was made by a handful of justices, most nominated by a president who misplaced the favored vote and voted in by senators representing lower than half of the inhabitants, even though the bulk of this nation helps the liberty afforded by Roe v. Wade. Their resolution could have sweeping penalties for thousands and thousands of Americans.
Republicans have fought to undermine reproductive rights for many years, and as devastating as this resolution is, it received’t be the tip of their effort. In states across the nation, Republicans are advancing extra excessive restrictions to criminalize abortion and punish ladies and docs. National Republican teams and occasion leaders have already made clear their intention to go a nationwide abortion ban. If they get their manner, even states which have codified entry to abortion will likely be pressured to cease care. They is not going to cease till they exchange our freedom with their management.
Make no mistake: abortion is on the poll this November, and we, the pro-choice majority on this nation, will maintain them accountable. We will exchange them in places of work throughout the nation, up and down the poll with Democratic pro-choice candidates who will struggle for our rights and freedom, with ladies who will work to develop entry to anybody who wants it.
Today is a tragic day. But this resolution is not going to finish the controversy on this challenge. We will take this struggle to the poll field. We are the bulk on this nation and we’ll struggle again.
TransferOn, Executive Director Rahna Epting
Today, the Supreme Court decimated almost 50 years price of progress and for the primary time in generations stripped us of our rights, freedoms, and management over our our bodies. It is an outrageous and harmful ruling which proves this court docket is nothing greater than an arm of the Republican Party. Let’s be clear, 5 justices didn’t overturn Roe, the whole Republican Party did. It makes the extremism of the trendy day Republican Party naked for all to see.
We are the bulk. And Republicans packed the courts to accomplish via the courts what voters have repeatedly rejected on the poll field. We will maintain each Republican accountable for overturning Roe and additional eviscerating abortion entry. We have one message in the present day for each Republican who has pushed these draconian insurance policies for years and who makes an attempt to put abortion bans into impact within the states-we’ll see you on the poll field.
NextGen America Statement, President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez
Today’s Supreme Court resolution throws away years of established precedent and ignores the overwhelming majority of Americans who assist reproductive justice. Deciding what occurs to one’s personal physique ought to be the suitable of each American, and by eliminating the constitutional proper to an abortion, the Supreme Court has launched a vicious assault on the lives of all.
This resolution has been within the works for many years by the far proper, which has now overtaken the Supreme Court. Today’s resolution makes clear that no civil liberties are secure from being rolled again by this Supreme Court. It is not going to cease right here. The thousands and thousands of younger those that NextGen mobilizes are prepared to struggle again and cease the erosion on different fundamental rights from entry to contraceptives, homosexual marriage, and even our fundamental proper to vote.
This upcoming election, NextGen is reaching 9.6 million younger voters throughout the nation to make their voices heard on the problems that matter to them and cease the takeover of our authorities by an extremist minority, who is decided to take our nation backwards. At NextGen America, we’re prepared to activate a complete new technology of leaders into motion. They will be certain that Congress lastly delivers on this challenge and shield the rights of Americans to make choices relating to their our bodies.
We fought this struggle in 1973 and received, and we’ll win once more.