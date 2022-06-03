Florida lawmakers pass insurance bills with $10,000 for home upgrades

TALLAHASSEE — State lawmakers are reviving a 16-year-old state program that would give owners as much as $10,000 to harden their properties, an try, legislators hope, to curb skyrocketing owners’ insurance coverage charges.
Whereas this system, often known as My Protected Florida Dwelling, might assist 1000’s of householders get free dwelling inspections and cash to substitute their home windows, doorways and roofs, it’s unlikely to make a major dent in quickly rising fee will increase for the overwhelming majority of Floridians.
This system’s previous iteration was troubled throughout its two-year stint, and lawmakers this yr are giving it 40% much less cash than they did in 2006, when the state was experiencing one other property insurance coverage disaster triggered by a collection of hurricanes.
Reviving My Protected Florida House is a part of a slate of laws lawmakers handed on Wednesday to stabilize Florida’s spiraling property insurance coverage market.
Whereas lawmakers warning the sweeping legislation gained’t scale back charges for no less than 18 months — if charges drop in any respect — it consists of some short-term measures that would relieve among the fallout from the disaster:
- It prohibits insurers from refusing to insure a house with a roof lower than 15 years previous solely due to the roof’s age. For roofs 15 years or older, the home-owner can request an inspection to get insured. The invoice additionally permits a roof with greater than 25% harm to be repaired, as a substitute of being required to get replaced.
- It creates a brand new $2 billion fund for reinsurance — insurance coverage that insurers purchase — to assist some firms keep afloat forward of storm season. Recipient firms could be required to decrease charges.
- It limits the quantity attorneys can accumulate in lawsuits in opposition to insurance coverage firms, which officers say is no less than partly in charge for rising charges.
The concept to deliver again the My Protected Florida Dwelling program, which existed from 2006 to 2008, acquired little consideration from lawmakers in comparison with different concepts handed this week.
When, and the way, Floridians might begin making use of for the assistance is unknown. A spokesperson for Chief Monetary Officer Jimmy Patronis mentioned it’s his “high precedence” to arrange the My Protected Florida Dwelling program “as shortly and effectively as potential” forward of storm season.
It mimics the essential construction of its earlier iteration.
Again in 2006, owners might apply for a free dwelling inspection. These inspectors might then suggest home-hardening upgrades, together with changing shutters, reinforcing storage doorways or changing shingles. As soon as work was accomplished, owners might then seek discounts from their insurers for the upgrades.
The plan lawmakers are reviving is much less expansive than the one handed in 2006, although.
For one, it’s restricted to homesteaded properties with an insured worth of lower than $500,000. That’s the identical restrict that was initially in place in 2006, however since then, dwelling values have exploded. The median gross sales value for single-family properties in Miami-Dade County reached $565,000 last month, and $560,000 in Broward County.
The properties additionally must be within the state’s wind-borne debris region, a roughly U-shaped area within the southern half of the state, the far northwest Panhandle and a few coastal areas.
In 2006, lawmakers assigned $250 million for this system, good for practically 400,000 dwelling inspections and upgrades on about 32,000 properties.
Get insights into Florida politics
Subscribe to our free Buzz e-newsletter
Political editor Emily L. Mahoney will ship you a rundown on native, state and nationwide politics protection each Thursday.
You’re all signed up!
Need extra of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get began.
Discover all of your choices
This yr, lawmakers are assigning $150 million, which might improve 11,500 properties on the most $10,000 every. ($35 million goes to inspections, training campaigns and administrative prices.)
Nonetheless, eligible owners stand to profit extra from this yr’s program. In 2006, each greenback the home-owner spent on upgrades was matched by a state grant of as much as $5,000. This yr, they may obtain $2 from the state for each $1 they spend, as much as $10,000.
How profitable the earlier program was is questionable. It was marred by scandals that contributed to lawmakers’ determination to not preserve funding it. The state fired the corporate it employed to conduct inspections. Householders, who signed up in droves and had been positioned on a protracted ready record, had been generally shortchanged on their payments. A number of the inspectors had been thought of fraudulent.
A 2009 outside analysis, nonetheless, advisable this system proceed. It was “helpful to all stakeholders” and saved $1.50 for each $1 in grants, it concluded.
Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, an insurance coverage agent and the sponsor of the Senate’s invoice, mentioned he was conscious of this system’s historical past, however mentioned it might result in actual financial savings for some folks.
“We’ll be watching it very carefully to verify the precise issues are being accomplished,” he mentioned. “I feel all the pieces helps.”