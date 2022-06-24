Florida lawmakers weigh in on SCOTUS overturning Roe V. Wade

MIAMI – In a seismic shift in abortion legislation, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark determination in Roe v. Wade that established the precise to an abortion. The ruling will usher in new guidelines limiting or banning entry to the process in half of the states, in some locations instantly.

Democratic Florida lawmakers had been outraged by the choice.

“Today’s decision by five Republican-appointed Justices severely restricts the freedom of millions of women to make deeply personal health care decisions and instead impose government interference in health care decisions between women, their doctors, family, and God,” mentioned Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz in a press release.

He mentioned Republicans like Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis are extra centered on banning abortion and primary freedoms when they need to be attempting to enhance our financial system and make well being care extra reasonably priced.

“They support draconian bans on reproductive health care without exceptions when a woman’s life is in danger or for victims of rape and incest. Today’s decision gives them the power to compel their dangerous political agenda at every level, including a possible ban on the use of contraceptives,” mentioned Diaz.

Democratic Representative Daryl Campbell from Fort Lauderdale mentioned in a press release that the courtroom’s “decision to inhumanely overturn Roe V. Wade is a travesty and has left our nation in turmoil.”

“Today, every American should be saddened and upset at the regressive measures this court has taken,” he mentioned. “Reproductive rights and justice are inalienable rights of any human being, and when women are stripped of their control of their bodily autonomy, then everyone else’s is also threatened. Until all of us are free, none of us are free!”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz additionally issued a press release that learn in half:

“It’s a repulsive, immoral decision that erodes women’s constitutional and human rights and shows just how dangerously out of step that extremist Republicans and their judicial picks are with most Americans. Overturning Roe v. Wade sets a dangerous precedent for upending other decisions that guarantee our rights to live and love as we choose.”

Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel additionally expressed anger on the determination.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision takes away a person’s power to make their own personal decisions about their reproductive health, life, and future, and instead gives it to politicians,” mentioned Rep. Lois Frankel in a press release. “This ruling opens the floodgates not only for states to ban or severely restrict access to affordable, legal abortion, but to undermine rights that give us access to birth control, marriage equality, and more-all while disproportionately harming low-income people and people of color.”

Several Florida Republican leaders applauded the courtroom’s determination.

Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted out that Supreme Court’s ruling “answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans.”

By correctly deciphering the Constitution, the Supreme Court has answered the prayers of thousands and thousands upon thousands and thousands of Americans. pic.twitter.com/CsPFpNnUPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2022

Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez mentioned he additionally applauded the excessive courtroom for siding with the Constitution.

“The Supreme Court’s ultimate duty is to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Today, they did just that. Roe V. Wade was fundamentally wrong from the very beginning. Nowhere in the Constitution is the right to abortion declared, and as properly interpreted by the Tenth Amendment, those rights are guarded by the individual states. With this decision, abortion rights will now be properly decided by the people’s elected representatives in their respective state legislatures, the place where rights not enumerated in the Constitution ought to be debated and decided.”

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast additionally sided with the courtroom’s ruling.

“I fought on battlefields to protect the innocent and uphold the Constitution – abortion does neither. Our kids are the most innocent among us-at a year, at birth and before. This decision will protect millions of vulnerable, unborn babies, and that is a reason to celebrate,” he mentioned in a press release.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart mentioned, “This decision is long overdue. The Supreme Court is to be commended.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted on Twitter that this was not the top of the combat for reproductive rights.

To ladies and women in all places: Please know this isn’t the top — we are going to proceed the lengthy combat for the human rights we deserve with extra urgency now than ever earlier than. We did it as soon as, we are going to do it once more. pic.twitter.com/yeC09XvHb9 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2022