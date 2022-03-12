Florida legislature passes ‘Miya’s Law,’ mandates background checks for building workers

WFTV/ABC Information

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Almost six months after school scholar Miya Marcano was allegedly murdered by a person who labored in her house constructing, Florida lawmakers have handed a invoice mandating stronger protections for tenants.

“Miya’s Regulation,” which passed Friday within the state legislature, now mandates landlords and constructing managers require background checks for all potential workers, reinforces necessities relating to entry to particular person items and requires landlords to provide tenants 24 hours discover if a repairs must happen.

State Sen. Linda Stewart, the invoice’s lead sponsor, mentioned she and her colleagues labored to make sure that what occurred to the 19-year-old Valencia Faculty scholar does not occur once more.

“I do hope with the passing of Miya’s Regulation, it will carry some peace to the household and understanding that their daughter’s demise was not in useless,” she mentioned in a press release.

On Sept. 25, Marcano went lacking from her house within the Arden Villas advanced in Orlando, Florida, and was discovered useless every week later within the woods. Investigators mentioned Armando Caballero, a upkeep employee at Arden Villas, kidnapped and killed Marcano after getting access to her house utilizing his grasp key.

Investigators discovered Caballero useless in his house on Sept. 27 from an obvious suicide. They mentioned there aren’t any different suspects concerned within the killing.

Marcano’s household mentioned she rebuffed romantic advances from Caballero they usually accused the house advanced’s administration of failing to handle complaints towards Caballero. The administration firm mentioned in a press release in October that “all workers are vetted utilizing a nationwide background examine service” and that Caballero had “no file of housebreaking or sexual assault.”

Marcano’s household has referred to as for stronger tenant protections and extra scrutiny of potential house upkeep workers.

If Miya’s Regulation is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, landlords who violate the brand new guidelines might be hit with a felony or first-degree misdemeanor cost.

“I urge Gov. DeSantis to honor Miya’s identify and signal this probably lifesaving laws into regulation,” Florida state Rep. Robin Bartleman, who was the lead sponsor of the home model of the invoice, mentioned in a press release.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.