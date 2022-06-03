Florida Library Hosts Online Juneteenth Celebration with Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ on Saturday, June 11th

Discover the historical past, which means and significance of the Juneteenth vacation at Broward County Library’s upcoming Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom, a free on-line occasion scheduled for Saturday, June 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jap Time.
This free on-line occasion options a day of dynamic audio system, together with the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” Opal Lee, who spearheaded the motion to make Juneteenth a federally acknowledged vacation:
– Dr. Brenna Wynn Greer, affiliate professor of historical past at Wellesley School, examines the historical past and significance of Juneteenth, the oldest-known celebration honoring the official finish of slavery in america, within the occasion’s first presentation, “Why Juneteenth Issues.”
– Adrian Miller, soul meals scholar, James Beard Award-winner, lawyer and licensed barbecue decide discusses the historical past of African American barbecue tradition detailed in his e book Black Smoke: African Individuals and america of Barbecue.
– Alice Faye Duncan, Nationwide Board Educator and kids’s e book creator (Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free; Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop) will communicate in regards to the life and contributions of Opal Lee.
– Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” retired educator, counselor and activist, was instrumental in Juneteenth turning into an official vacation and was current on the Presidential signing. In recognition of her actions, 33 members of Congress nominated Lee for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Hear Lee’s story in her personal phrases and be impressed by her braveness, knowledge and perseverance within the face of challenges.
Along with the 4 audio system listed above, there will likely be a poetry studying by particular visitor Bobby R. Henry, Sr., writer of The Westside Gazette, in keeping with a press release.
“We’re excited for this chance to ask everybody to affix us on this particular Juneteenth celebration,” says Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs.
“It’s an honor to host our esteemed visitor audio system, together with Ms. Lee, for this extraordinary on-line occasion.”
Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom is free and open to the general public. Please go to Broward County Library’s Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom webpage for particulars.