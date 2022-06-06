Florida man accused of blowing up mailbox over landscaping payment

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Brevard County man is accused of blowing up the mailbox of a landscaping purchaser over a dispute about fee.

The county sheriff’s office arrested Petr Dusek, 29, on Friday.

Deputies said Dusek confirmed up on the dwelling on First Road in Merritt Island Thursday evening to decide on up fee for landscaping suppliers from the sooner proprietor of the home. Nevertheless, the proprietor of the home said he had suggested Dusek to come back again to the house Friday sooner than 2 p.m. because of he would not be dwelling until late. Dusek allegedly talked to the proprietor’s mother, who reiterated her son was not dwelling.

Witnesses said Dusek acquired once more into his black SUV, drove down the road, circled, put one factor throughout the mailbox and minutes later, it exploded, in accordance with the arrest affidavit. Surveillance video from native house owners corroborated the witness accounts.

Deputies said the explosion not solely destroyed the mailbox — it bent a highway sign subsequent to the mailbox and threw shrapnel 50 ft from the detonation website online. One of many neighbors was open air and shut by when the explosion occurred, and objects of shrapnel landed ft from the place they’ve been standing.

Dusek was already listed as a violent felony offender of specific concern who was on parole for a earlier sentence. He’s now going by prices, along with discharging a dangerous machine, possession to destruct a instrument to set off bodily damage and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.