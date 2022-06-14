Florida man accused of disrupting March for Our Lives

U.S. Park Police mentioned Monday they arrested a 21-year-old for disrupting Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall.

Mitchell Martinez of Coral Gables, Florida, faces disorderly conduct fees for allegedly interfering with a permitted occasion.

The Washington Post reports that Martinez allegedly had yelled one thing throughout a second of silence at Saturday’s rally. Martinez reportedly advised authorities he yelled, “I am God.” But witnesses allege he yelled, “I have a gun.”

He additionally allegedly scaled a fence close to the rally stage whereas holding a speaker, which was later thrown on the stage.

While I used to be importing ^ that video, a man jumped the barricades on the MFOL stage, threw one thing and despatched the gang right into a panic till an organizer calmed individuals. Park police arrested him. Incident lasted lower than a minute however scared the hell out of everybody right here. pic.twitter.com/leFr7SZl5k — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 11, 2022

Authorities mentioned six individuals suffered minor accidents in consequence of the panic, together with one juvenile.

In an announcement Monday, police mentioned they later discovered that Martinez was not armed and “posed no larger threat to the public.”