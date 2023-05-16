Florida man accused of stealing expensive tortoises

A 46-year-old man named Joshua McCarty-Thomas residing in St. Petersburg has been accused of committing two industrial burglaries. The fees have been filed for stealing uncommon books and two tortoises, which was once showed via The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The police division carried out a seek warrant for the accused’s place of dwelling on tenth Street South in St. Petersburg on Tuesday and located two uncommon tortoises alive within the backyard. The different tortoise was once found out within the freezer. The stolen tortoises, an endangered species, have been taken from the St. Augustine Alligator Zoological Park on November 30, 2022. These younger tortoises can weigh as much as 600 kilos and reside as much as 150 years. Their price is estimated at round $10,000 each and every.

Furthermore, McCarty-Thomas is accused of stealing uncommon books price hundreds of bucks from two bookstores in St. Pete: Haslam’s Book Store on Central Avenue on December 16, 2022, and Lighthouse Books on 1st Avenue North on October 15, 2019. Another arrest warrant has been issued towards him for a industrial housebreaking in a shop in Ocala, the place comedian books price hundreds of bucks have been stolen.

It continues to be an ongoing investigation of the case.