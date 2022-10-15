Florida man afraid of clowns dedicates massive Halloween display to them

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in Florida has determined to channel his concern of clowns right into a inventive train for his annual Halloween shows.
Jeff Somerville, of Clearwater, first started adorning his house with terrifying clowns in 2019, after relocating from the Midwest a number of years earlier than, he beforehand informed Nexstar’s WFLA. The inspiration got here from his personal concern of clowns, he mentioned.
That first yr, Somerville spared no expense. He even designed and commissioned the pièce de résistance — a 35-foot clown tunnel, located proper over the driveway — from an organization in China.
“It all started out with a hand drawing, and they brought my vision to life,” mentioned Somerville, who beforehand informed WFLA that the corporate “knew how important this piece was to me and the role it played in our Halloween theme.”
The tunnel, of course, is again once more for 2022. But the property additionally options menacing clowns of all styles and sizes, together with animatronic clowns, miniature clowns in cages, a two-headed clown, and a number of clowns driving an electrical ferris wheel or chair swings. One of the display’s newer additions for 2022 is a 12-foot clown with glowing pink eyes.
Not surprisingly, Somerville’s “incredible neighbors” have taken to calling his house “the Clown House,” he as soon as mentioned.
Somerville informed WFLA it took about two days to arrange the display, however acknowledged that it’s nonetheless fairly time-consuming to function and preserve each day.
“I set this up every night,” Somerville mentioned. “That takes me roughly 30 [minutes] to set up and 30 [minutes] to tear down.”
Former WFLA reporter Alexis Pastore contributed to this report.