Florida man and woman seriously injured after crashing during sex act

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man receiving intimate suppliers from his passenger misplaced focus of the road and crashed head-on proper right into a FedEx truck remaining Thursday.

The motive force and passenger have been significantly injured inside the crash whereas occupants of the FedEx truck reportedly confronted no accidents.

In keeping with the report, the driving pressure and passenger have been heading northbound on North Ocean Boulevard when the driving pressure grew to turn out to be distracted by the sexual deeds that his passenger was performing and swerved into the southbound lane crashing into the FedEx truck.

In keeping with the report, every the driving pressure and passenger have been dealt with on the scene for lower-body accidents.

The accidents reportedly do not look like reproductively catastrophic.

No extra info is known presently.

Rely on NBC 2 to supply updates as a result of the story develops.