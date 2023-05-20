Florida man Anthony Corrado kills grandmother, calls housekeeper to clean up scene





On May 20, 2023, a surprising crime came about in Naples, Florida. Anthony Michael Corrado, 34, allegedly beat his grandmother to dying with a hammer, and likewise significantly beat his grandfather inside of their gated neighborhood house. His grandmother had an lively order of coverage towards Corrado, who had simply been launched from jail the former yr for prior violent historical past.

After committing the grotesque homicide, Corrado referred to as his housekeeper for assist in cleansing up the crime scene. He reportedly led her during the blood-spattered house to a bed room the place his grandmother’s mutilated corpse lay wrapped in a tarp. The aged girl had a bag wrapped round her head, which Corrado averted the housekeeper from eliminating, telling her it “would get blood everywhere”. He then requested her to take the frame out of the house. However, the housekeeper attempted to persuade Corrado to name the police, to which he answered, “I’ll go back to prison.”

The housekeeper controlled to get away the bloody scene underneath the guise of retrieving cleansing provides from her automotive, and flagged down a Collier County Sheriffs’ deputy. Meanwhile, Corrado allegedly unleashed renewed violence on his grandfather, who had returned from a travel to the grocer. The police discovered the brutalized man in some other room in the home wrapped in a blanket with serious head accidents. He was once flown to a health facility in Fort Myers and is predicted to continue to exist.

When the police arrived, they found out a bloody hammer at the kitchen countertop and blood sprayed at the partitions and flooring of the house. Corrado was once found out status out of doors the house lined in blood from head to toe.

Corrado has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide and annoyed battery on an individual over age 65. The police have now not printed a cause for the savage crime.