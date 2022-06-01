Florida man arrested after posting guns, caption asking Siri for directions to nearest school, sheriff says

An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly posting images of weapons on social media with the caption, “Hey Siri, instructions to the closest faculty.”
Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Workplace had been tipped off about Corey Anderson’s alleged put up Sunday, simply days after the Robb Elementary College capturing in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 youngsters and two academics lifeless.
Anderson posted images of himself with what gave the impression to be a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest together with the caption, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in a news release.
The workplace mentioned an investigation discovered the handgun and rifle had been “airsoft weapons,” which resemble typical firearms and shoot nonlethal, plastic pellets.
Anderson was arrested at a residence in Lutz, a suburb of Tampa. He was charged with making a written or digital risk to conduct a mass capturing or act of terrorism, officers mentioned.
Lawyer info for Anderson was not instantly obtainable.
Sheriff Chad Chronister slammed the state of affairs in a press release, saying, “This sort of risk is unacceptable.”
“This man deliberately instilled worry into our neighborhood as a sick joke, however be warned, that is no laughing matter,” Chronister mentioned. “We are going to do every part inside our energy to apprehend, and pursue prices on those that make school-based threats.”
“Defending college students is our best precedence,” he continued. “We take faculty threats very significantly, when you see one thing suspicious, please contact us instantly.”
The arrest got here someday after a 10-year-old fifth grader in Lee County, Florida, was arrested on a cost of creating a written risk to conduct a mass capturing.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned it discovered of a “threatening textual content message” despatched by a scholar at an elementary faculty, culminating with the boy’s arrest.
“This scholar’s habits is sickening, particularly after the current tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno mentioned in a press release.
“Proper now isn’t the time to behave like a bit delinquent. It’s not humorous,” he mentioned. “This little one made a faux risk, and now he’s experiencing actual penalties.”
Chantal Da Silva contributed.