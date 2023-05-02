Florida man arrested after ripping off Jewish man’s yarmulke, throws it on ground, and hits him





A 34-year-old man known as Daniel Scanlan from Lake Worth Beach used to be taken into custody on Monday for committing battery and a possible hate crime. According to the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office, Scanlan hit a man from in the back of, got rid of his yarmulke, and known as him a Jewish slur. He then spat within the yarmulke, threw it to the bottom, and hit him a 2nd time. When a girl tried to forestall him, Scanlan ripped the telephone from her hand, insulted her with a sexist time period and threw her on the bottom leading to a minor harm. Even although the lady attempted to select up her telephone, Scanlan threw it to the bottom, and he fled in a white Kia. The complete incident came about on the Boca Raton Walmart on South State Road 7 remaining Friday.

Scanlan is dealing with two counts of theft with no weapon and two counts of battery on an individual who’s 65 years or older. Meanwhile, the tale is creating, and extra information might be shared as it turns into to be had.

