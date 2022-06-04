Florida man arrested for threatening far-right congresswoman Lauren Boebert | US news

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly threatening the lifetime of Lauren Boebert, the far-right Republican congresswoman from Colorado.

Authorities arrested Matthew Lee Comiskey of Palm Seaside county, Florida, on Friday and charged him with 5 felony counts of making interstate threats.

Beginning on 31 August 2021, Comiskey allegedly made a variety of Twitter posts threatening Boebert’s life, as was first reported by the Program on Extremism at George Washington College.

In keeping with courtroom paperwork that had been unsealed on Friday, Comiskey posted about hurting the US Home advisor a variety of events. In a single tweet posted on 31 August 2021, Comiskey wrote: “If I ever see Lauren I’d be glad to take her out and go to jail. Could be job nicely completed.”

In numerous posts, Comiskey impressed others to harm Boebert, tweeting on 15 September 2021: “Somebody must put Lauren down like a sick canine. She is a real waste of life! Somebody train their second modification proper to her face! Because the [CIA] is a failure and [FBI] is incompetent at charging her for being a terrorist it’s time to do it ourselves! Pew pew Lauren.”

In a final publish on 17 September 2021, Comiskey wrote: “[D]on’t come to Florida us libs have huge weapons right here and we stand our floor. Take you down like Trayvon,” referring to the 2012 taking photos of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager, in Florida.

On Friday, a federal magistrate set Comiskey’s bond at $50,000. His arraignment is scheduled for eight June.

If indicted, Comiskey could face a most penalty of 5 years’ imprisonment.

Boebert could not immediately be reached for comment.