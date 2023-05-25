Florida man arrested for trespassing at Virginia day care; AK-47 found in car, police say

A man has been charged after crashing a U-Haul near the White House. The suspect has been identified and charged as 32-year-old Eric Sandow, a man from Florida. Fairfax County Police reported on Twitter that he was arrested after allegedly trespassing on the property of the Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean, Virginia. Sandow told the police that he “was making his way to the CIA.” A search of his car revealed two firearms, including an AK-47. He has been charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. In an unrelated incident, 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers across from the White House and has been charged with one count of depredation of property of the U.S. Meanwhile, earlier this month, another suspect, identified as 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax, was arrested after attacking two members of Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff with a metal baseball bat. He faces charges of malicious wounding.



