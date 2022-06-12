Florida man arrested for Twitter threats against Rep. Lauren Boebert

NEWYou can now take heed to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested for threatening Rep. Lauren Boebert’s life, in line with federal courtroom paperwork unsealed Friday, which reveal a collection of menacing Twitter posts.

Matthew Lee Comiskey of Palm Beach County Florida is dealing with 5 counts of “Interstate Threat,” for posts despatched throughout September 2021. His indictment, dated May 26, was below seal till Friday, as a result of truth Comiskey had not but been arrested. Then Friday, the Justice Department moved to unseal the case “due to the arrest of the defendant.”

VIOLENT POT SHOP ROBBERIES SOAR ACROSS US AS SENATE WRANGES OVER SOLUTIONS

Comiskey’s posts included one which stated, “I got my 2 amendment tool all ready to destroy Lauren’s face! Hopefully in front of her kids.”

Another put up learn, “Don’t worry Lauren, someone is coming soon to show your face the 2nd amendment in practice with a copper jacket. Enjoy.”

MAN ARRESTED AT US CAPITOL WITH HIGH CAPACITY MAGAZINES, BODY ARMOR AND FAKE BADGE

Boebert, R-Colo., shared a press release with Fox News after the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida unsealed the case Friday.

“I’m thankful for the professional and effective work of the Capitol Police and the FBI,” she stated. “These threats will not deter me from my work to effectively represent the 3rd District of Colorado and secure the rights of the American people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boebert additionally railed against “Fake News outlets” that “encourage these sick people to make threats against me and my family.”

The choose overseeing the case is Judge Ryon M. McCabe.