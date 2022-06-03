Florida man arrested for Twitter threats against Rep. Lauren Boebert

NEWNow you can hearken to Fox Information articles!
A Florida man was arrested for threatening Rep. Lauren Boebert’s life, in response to federal courtroom paperwork unsealed Friday, which reveal a collection of menacing Twitter posts.
Matthew Lee Comiskey of Palm Seaside County Florida is going through 5 counts of “Interstate Risk,” for posts despatched throughout September 2021. His indictment, dated Might 26, was underneath seal till Friday, because of the reality Comiskey had not but been arrested. Then Friday, the Justice Division moved to unseal the case “because of the arrest of the defendant.”
Comiskey’s posts included one which stated, “I bought my 2 modification software all able to destroy Lauren’s face! Hopefully in entrance of her youngsters.”
One other publish learn, “Don’t fret Lauren, somebody is coming quickly to point out your face the 2nd modification in apply with a copper jacket. Take pleasure in.”
Boebert, R-Colo., shared a press release with Fox Information after the U.S. District Court docket for the Southern District of Florida unsealed the case Friday.
“I’m grateful for the skilled and efficient work of the Capitol Police and the FBI,” she stated. “These threats won’t deter me from my work to successfully signify the third District of Colorado and safe the rights of the American folks.”
Boebert additionally railed in opposition to “Faux Information retailers” that “encourage these sick folks to make threats in opposition to me and my household.”
The choose overseeing the case is Decide Ryon M. McCabe.