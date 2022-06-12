Florida man asks police for ride home, arrested with drugs in pockets

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County, Florida, man who requested police for a ride residence early Thursday morning was arrested after officers discovered a number of luggage of drugs in his pockets, in accordance with arrest paperwork.

Justin Michalowski, 27, was laying on the sidewalk of twenty-two Avenue North close to twenty eighth Street North about 4:30 a.m. when he refused medical care from Sunstar, St. Petersburg police stated. He then started to stroll and finally skateboarded away in the center of the street.

Concerned that Michalowski won’t be capable of discover his approach residence and being “borderline disorderly intoxicated in public,” an officer made positive the man was OK whereas he was nonetheless in the realm.

Officers stated Michalowski then requested for a ride residence. The officer requested Michalowski if he had something unlawful on him earlier than he entered the rear of the police cruiser.

Arrest paperwork stated Michalowski started to voluntarily empty his pockets and eliminated marijuana and three luggage of cocaine. Officers stated the man then tried to cover the drugs.

Michalowski was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of powder cocaine. Bond was set at a mixed $2,150.