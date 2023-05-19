Florida man charged after nearly striking RPD officers | Crime And Courts

A man from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, named Webley Junior Ludford, has been arrested via the Radcliff Police Department early Thursday morning and is dealing with a couple of fees, together with endangering the lives of 2 officers.
According to experiences, Ludford was once apprehended at 2:10 a.m. on Gateway Crossing Boulevard.
Police witnessed Ludford power into the Econo Lodge car parking zone on North Dixie Boulevard, appearing little or no keep an eye on over the automobile, inflicting his tires to screech and the frame of the auto to sway. Officers tried to get him to go out his automobile, however Ludford overlooked their instructions and as an alternative reversed his Toyota RAV4 SUV, endangering the lives of the 2 officers provide.
Ludford then fled the scene, using down Dixie Boulevard within the southbound path, prior to in the end pulling over. Upon being puzzled via officers, he admitted to consuming prior to using.
Aside from two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, Ludford has additionally been charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor automobile, reckless using, first offense using underneath the affect of intoxicants, in addition to using on a suspended or revoked license. These offences are deemed Class D felonies and may just result in one to 5 years imprisonment, if he’s discovered responsible.
Ludford stays in custody on a $5,000 money bond and is anticipated to seem in Hardin District Court on May 26.