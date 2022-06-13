Florida man charged in death of missing mom after unknowingly giving police video showing him ‘moving a body’

NEWYou can now hearken to Fox News articles!

A Florida ex-convict faces prices associated to the death of a younger lady after he unknowingly gave police surveillance footage that confirmed him “moving a body” out of his house, authorities mentioned.

William Redden, 51, was arrested in reference to the death of Stephanie Shenefield, a 38-year-old mom who was final seen on June 3 in Bradenton, Florida, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office mentioned.

Authorities mentioned on the time that Shenefield had a “medical condition” and had not too long ago been behaving in a manner that made family members involved.

Investigators later decided that Shenefield booked an Uber to Redden’s house early on the morning of June 3.

Redden advised detectives that the lady got here to his home round 1 a.m. that day to “hang out” and she or he spent the night time earlier than leaving hours later, police mentioned. He advised them he didn’t know the place she had gone.

Sheriff’s workplace officers mentioned Redden gave detectives consent to look the house, at which level they noticed a video surveillance system inside. He allowed police to take the video system for additional examination – and advised them it was “only a ‘live monitoring’ system,’” officials said.

Little did he know, nonetheless, that items of the night time’s occasions have been captured on the surveillance system.

“While reviewing the video, detectives observe Shenefield arriving at the residence at 1:20 am on 6/3, hanging out with Redden, and later being carried by Redden out of camera view – presumably to the bedroom,” officers mentioned. “At 12:20 pm, Redden is seen moving a body, wrapped up in a sheet, from the house and placing the body in the back seat of his car.”

Sheriff Rick Wells additional described how Redden was seen “dragging her lifeless body throughout the house,” according to FOX 13.

Redden allegedly wouldn’t reply questions after studying of the detectives’ discovery, and wouldn’t converse concerning the whereabouts of her physique.

“William Redden is a piece of crap, that’s what he is,” Wells mentioned late final week, in keeping with FOX 13.

“He had the opportunity to call law enforcement. He’s an eight-time convicted felon. He’s still refusing to talk to us,” Wells went on. “He could have done a lot of things, but that’s not his character. The only thing he thought of was getting rid of the evidence that was in his car – that was a human being.”

Local residents have been strolling their canines on Thursday night after they found Shenefield’s “badly decomposed” stays in a drainage ditch, the place investigators consider she had been left days earlier.

The medical expert is working to find out the trigger and method of Shenefield’s death.

So far, Redden has been charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an altered firearm, police mentioned. Wells mentioned he expects Redden to face extra prices.

As of Friday, he was being held in the Manatee County Jail on a $108,000 bond.