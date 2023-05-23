Florida man charged with fraud scheme after West Virginia man with dementia loses $2M

A Florida man has been charged through the U.S. Department of Justice with twine and financial institution fraud, id robbery, and cash laundering for exploiting an aged West Virginia man with dementia and taking greater than $2 million from him. The accused Samuel Bunner, elderly 50, of Spring Hill, Florida allegedly befriended the sufferer whilst they have been running on the American Legion in Charles Town earlier than turning into his energy of lawyer. Bunner is accused of promoting the sufferer’s actual property and emptying his funding and financial institution accounts, in addition to opening a credit card within the sufferer’s title over a two-year length. The DOJ claims that Bunner enriched himself and his spouse through buying actual property, motor cars, luxurious pieces and taking holidays.

According to the United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld, “This is a sad story about someone who worked hard his whole life, saved his money, and then when he began to suffer from cognitive decline, had everything stolen by an opportunist. We will continue to do everything we can to protect older West Virginians from schemes such as this.”

The DOJ mentioned that anybody who is aware of of an aged one that is the sufferer of economic fraud can touch the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) or ship an e mail to [email protected]



