Authorities arrested Maron Mark Raymon, a 52-year-old man from Cape Coral, in connection with a “malicious and targeted” assault on a Jewish center that happened on March 11, consistent with Cape Coral police officers.

During a news convention held final Friday, police said that Raymon attempted to wreck into the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral whilst worshippers wrapped up Saturday services and products. Reportedly Raymon hurled bricks on the center’s impact-resistant glass door and at Rabbi’s automobile, inflicting harm to the windshield and one of the vital doorways.

The suspect may be accused of knocking over a big portray of a menorah, which was once on show within the parking zone. The police added that the video of the incident was once no longer conclusive in figuring out the individual accountable, therefore requiring additional bodily proof collected from the investigation.

The government stored quiet on tendencies within the case in hopes of warding off information leaking ahead of fees had been filed. In a Facebook post on Friday, Cape Coral police referred to as the incident a “malicious and targeted hate crime towards our Jewish community.”

Raymon was once charged with tried housebreaking and prison mischief to a spot of worship. Police reported that the fees meet the felony necessities for a hate crime enhancement.

“Any type of hate crime in our community will not be tolerated,” Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said. He added that such crimes will probably be investigated with zeal to convey the perpetrators to justice.



