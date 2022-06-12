Florida man charged with murder after wife goes missing | News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Detectives in Florida have arrested a man on a murder cost after his wife went missing, saying they’ve proof she was killed though no stays have been discovered.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office stated in a news launch that Ian Lanning, 54, is dealing with one rely of first-degree murder. Jail data don’t record an legal professional for Lanning.
Irene Lanning Xeniti was reported missing by her daughter on May 30. Detectives went to the couple’s residence in Pompano Beach, Florida, however Lanning instructed them his wife had left their residence on May 14 after an argument and had not made contact with him since, authorities stated.
Detectives came upon the lady’s telephone had been close to the couple’s residence days after her husband stated she had left. They additionally discovered information the couple had been touring within the space round that point too, the discharge stated.
Detectives carried out a search on the couple’s residence earlier this week and stated they discovered proof the lady had been murdered, however they haven’t discovered the physique.