Florida man charged with sex trafficking in Rutherford County

A 27-year-old Florida man was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Could 11, on intercourse trafficking fees.
Vytal Dominique Cote was indicted Could four by a Rutherford County Grand Jury on fees of trafficking for a industrial intercourse act, selling prostitution and cash laundering.
Murfreesboro Police Division Particular Investigations Division Vice Unit Detectives Sam Day and Jonathan Brown traveled to Dania Seashore, Florida, the place they took Cote into custody with assist from brokers from Florida Division of Regulation Enforcement.
The detectives recovered a number of digital units and a ledger from Cote’s dwelling.
A Florida girl, who moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee, was charged with prostitution in November 2021. Through the investigation, detectives dismissed fees towards the lady after discovering she was a sufferer of intercourse trafficking.
She informed investigators Cote adopted her to Tennessee and compelled her to do massages after which carry out intercourse acts on shoppers. She mentioned the person additionally threatened to have her deported if she didn’t comply.
The Rutherford County District Legal professional’s workplace issued an extradition letter for Cote, who will finally be returned to Rutherford County to reply to the fees.
FDLE positioned a minimum of 4 extra doable intercourse trafficking victims within the South Florida space as a part of this investigation.
