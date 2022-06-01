Florida man ‘cooked alive’ after deputy’s stun gun ignites gasoline at Wawa station, lawyers say

Legal professionals for a Florida man say he continues to struggle for his life after he was “cooked alive” earlier this yr, when a sheriff’s deputy is alleged to have shot him with a stun gun whereas the person was lined in gasoline from having fueled his grime bike.
Jean Barreto, 26, suffered third-degree burns over 75 p.c of his physique in the course of the incident Feb. 27 at a Wawa gasoline station in Orlando, the NeJame Regulation group said in a statement Wednesday.
An Osceola County sheriff’s deputy is accused of tackling Barreto from behind, knocking him and his grime bike to the bottom and spilling gasoline, the assertion mentioned.
A minimum of three different deputies then appeared, Barreto’s attorneys mentioned, one among whom used a stun gun on Barreto.
Deploying the weapon engulfed “nearly his complete physique in flames and roughly half of the opposite deputy’s as effectively,” the legal professionals mentioned.
“This fireball, brought on by the reckless, silly, pointless” use of the stun gun, the assertion mentioned, led to “the horrific explosion, engulfing the 2 of them and injuring 2 different deputies with minor burns.”
The sheriff’s workplace didn’t reply to a request for remark Wednesday.
NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando reported the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in February that the incident began when folks known as 911 on a gaggle of motorcyclists who have been pointing weapons at folks.
Barreto is alleged to have fled from an tried site visitors cease; deputies mentioned they later discovered him on the Wawa in Orange County, WESH reported.
The sheriff’s workplace plans to carry a information convention in regards to the incident Thursday, the station reported.
Legal professionals for Barreto offered NBC Information with a report on the incident from the Florida Division of Monetary Providers Bureau of Hearth, Arson and Explosives Investigations.
Video captured the second Barreto turned engulfed in flames whereas he and a deputy struggled on the bottom, based on the report.
“Gasoline is pooling beneath them, soaking their clothes,” the report mentioned. “At one level in the course of the video, you may hear the Taser system cycle, then instantly see a flash … then watch the fireplace journey from beneath the Deputies to everybody concerned and again to the [dirt bike].”
Barreto’s legal professionals mentioned within the assertion that he was not armed, that he has no felony file and that he was adopted 5 miles out of Osceola County into Orange County, the place he stopped to replenish a couple of mile from his residence.
The incident was prompted by the zero-tolerance coverage for motorcycle fanatics of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Workplace, Barreto’s legal professionals mentioned. Barreto had been with dozens of different motorcycle fanatics earlier than deputies broke up the gathering, the attorneys mentioned.
Barreto continues to wish painful medical remedies and is in dire form, his legal professionals mentioned.
“Mr. Barreto remains to be present process doubtlessly life saving however excruciating … remedy,” the assertion mentioned. “He’s with out pores and skin on most of his physique, his pores and skin having been burned off. He undergoes procedures that require his useless pores and skin to be routinely peeled off of his physique.
“Mr. Barreto will once more be positioned in a medically induced coma over the following couple of days,” the assertion mentioned.
Barreto’s legal professionals, who additionally allege the sheriff’s workplace has not turned over physique digital camera video and deputy studies, are asking the Florida Division of Regulation Enforcement to take over the investigation and the U.S. Justice Division to intervene. Neither group may very well be reached for remark.