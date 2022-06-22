Florida man delivers fresh pizzas by boat to islands and sandbars

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Sean Ferraro is promoting pizzas from a boat to some bathing seniors close to Caladesi Island.

“Hey, you guys hungry? I’m the Pizza Skiff! I got 10 cheese and pepperoni pizzas for sale! Just made them!”

The swimmers perk up! “We’ve heard about you! Come back later!”

Sean pumps his fist: “You got it!”

He later sells them a pepperoni pizza, proper there in paradise, and throws in a seaside ball, too.

Welcome aboard the brand-new Pizza Skiff, a buzzworthy new enterprise enterprise that delivers fresh sizzling pies to sandbars and islands from round Honeymoon and Caladesi Islands all the way in which to Indian Rocks Beach.

That’s proper: aquatic pizza!

“This is all the best things rolled into one,” Ferraro stated. “We’ll float right over and get you fed!”

Ferraro can be the proprietor of Dunedin’s standard Madison Avenue Pizza. This Tampa Bay native loves the water, loves boats, so why not mix his favourite worlds?

“Sometimes I have to remind people I’m not cooking these in our house or the back of a car,” he stated. “I’m making them fresh in the pizzeria.”

On the Pizza Skiff, Ferraro sells complete pies — cheese and pepperoni — for $20 a pop, often on the beach-busy weekends. He takes most types of fee. He retains the meals sizzling in a elaborate onboard hotter.

If you see the Pizza Skiff cruising the shallows (search for the flags), wave them down from a boat or the seaside.

Or you possibly can message them on Instagram to get their location and schedule.

So far, the Pizza Skiff has been successful, and if his fellow mates on the water maintain consuming his pizza, he’ll maintain boating it on the market.

“I was worried initially, but our first weekend out we just killed it,” he stated. “On Memorial Day weekend, we had a bidding war over our last pizza!”