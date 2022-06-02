Front Page Sports

Florida man finds kidney donor for wife after writing message on window of truck

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ORANGE CITY, Fla.Final 12 months, a Volusia County man wrote a message on the again of his truck to try to save his spouse who desperately wanted a kidney donor. 

The message labored.

Kirk Plante’s spouse, Stacie, efficiently obtained a transplant in Could.

FOX 35 spoke with Plante in November after he posted a plea on his truck that learn, “In determined want of a kidney transplant.” Stacie has type-2 diabetes and stated she was on dialysis ten hours a day. She was on a transplant checklist, however had no concept when one would grow to be out there.

After months of ready for a match, Kirk’s story made headlines and caught the eye of a donor who stepped ahead to avoid wasting Stacie’s life.

Kirk lately wrote a brand new message on his truck that learn: “Thanks to the hero who donated a kidney to avoid wasting spouse’s life.”

The couple is now out of labor whereas Stacie recovers from the surgical procedure. Their eight kids are elevating funds by means of a GoFundMe web page to assist pay for residing bills. 



