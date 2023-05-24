Florida man finds massive, hissing iguana sitting in his toilet: “It turned around and opened its mouth”

John Riddle, a resident of Hollywood, Florida, witnessed a real-life model of “Jurassic Park” in his toilet. On Friday, he found out that the door connecting his pool deck to the toilet was once ajar, and upon investigation, he discovered an enormous, scaley iguana taking on his porcelain throne. The hissing iguana lingered in the bathroom for approximately an hour, even making an attempt to climb during the pipes inside of. Eventually, it climbed out and made a pit forestall in Riddle’s pool sooner than scurrying away during the yard.

Iguanas don’t seem to be an unusual sight in Florida, however they’ve been inflicting chaos for years. While inexperienced iguanas are those maximum frequently considered, the one who infiltrated Riddle’s house gave the impression to be a Mexican spiny-tailed iguana. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, this species was once first seen in the state in the Nineteen Sixties and was once offered to the area during the puppy business. The animal bears a putting resemblance to any other invasive iguana species in the state, black spiny-tailed iguanas, that are recognized to be a risk to the state’s burrowing owls. These iguanas will safe haven and nest in the owls’ burrows, which has resulted in a program being put in position to entice and take away them from spaces the place owls are positioned.

Upon encountering the iguana on his throne, Riddle stated it turned around and opened its mouth, inflicting him to “back off for a minute and figure out what was going on.”