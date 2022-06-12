Florida man found dead in gator-filled lake while searching for Frisbees

A man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course the place individuals are warned by indicators to watch out for alligators, police in Florida mentioned Tuesday.

The unidentified man was trying for flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved,” the Largo Police Department mentioned in an e mail Tuesday. Emergency crews say it occurred at John S. Taylor Park.

There are alligator warnings posted all alongside Taylor Lake the place a 47 yr outdated man was killed by a gator earlier right now, after going in the water to look for frisbees. Disc golfers inform us regardless of the warnings, they see folks go into the water on a regular basis. pic.twitter.com/HujnNWz2NQ — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogersTV) May 31, 2022

The man who died was 47 years outdated, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mentioned in an e mail. The fee mentioned a contracted specialist was working to take away an alligator from the lake “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”

The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is ready alongside the lake, which has no-swimming indicators posted alongside it.

People who frequent the disc course mentioned it is commonplace for somebody to look for misplaced discs that may be bought for a couple of dollars.

“These are people that are down on their luck,” Ken Hostnick, 56, advised the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes they dive in the lakes, they’ll pull out 40 discs. You may sell them for five bucks a piece, and you may sell them for 10 bucks a piece, depending on the quality.”

Now, police are telling folks to keep away from the lake while the investigation continues.

Alligators are found nearly in all places in Florida the place there may be any type of water. The wildlife fee says there have been no deadly alligator assaults in Florida since 2019, though folks and animals have been bitten from occasionally.

In June 2020, a man was bitten in the face by an alligator while in waist-deep water in Taylor Lake close to the disc golf course, WTSP reported. He obtained extreme cuts to his hand and face, FWC officers mentioned on the time.

Wildlife officers stress that nobody ought to method a wild alligator or feed them, as a result of the reptiles then affiliate folks with meals. This could be extra problematic in populated areas resembling house complexes the place folks stroll canine and have babies.

WTSP reviews that some incidents have occurred throughout the alligator mating season, which runs from late spring by means of early summer time — when the animals are their most lively.

Alligators had been as soon as thought of endangered animals in Florida however have since flourished and could be found nearly anyplace in the state. They feed primarily on fish, turtles, snakes, and small mammals. However, they’re also referred to as opportunistic predators that can eat absolutely anything that comes their approach, together with carrion and pets. Alligators don’t have any pure enemies in the wild.