Florida man found dead in gator-filled lake while searching for Frisbees

A person died looking for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course the place persons are warned by indicators to watch out for alligators, police in Florida mentioned Tuesday.

The unidentified man was searching for flying discs within the water and “a gator was concerned,” the Largo Police Division mentioned in an e mail Tuesday. Emergency crews say it occurred at John S. Taylor Park.

There are alligator warnings posted all alongside Taylor Lake the place a 47 12 months outdated man was killed by a gator earlier right this moment, after going within the water to search for frisbees. Disc golfers inform us regardless of the warnings, they see folks go into the water on a regular basis. pic.twitter.com/HujnNWz2NQ — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogersTV) May 31, 2022

The person who died was 47 years outdated, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee mentioned in an e mail. The fee mentioned a contracted specialist was working to take away an alligator from the lake “and efforts might be made to find out if it was concerned on this state of affairs.”

The park’s website notes that patrons can “uncover the game of disc golf on a course set within the pure fantastic thing about this park.” The course is about alongside the lake, which has no-swimming indicators posted alongside it.

Individuals who frequent the disc course mentioned it is commonplace for somebody to search for misplaced discs that may be bought for a number of {dollars}.

“These are folks which are down on their luck,” Ken Hostnick, 56, instructed the Tampa Bay Instances. “Generally they dive within the lakes, they’re going to pull out 40 discs. You might promote them for 5 bucks a chunk, and you might promote them for 10 bucks a chunk, relying on the standard.”

Now, police are telling folks to keep away from the lake whereas the investigation continues.

Alligators are discovered nearly in every single place in Florida the place there’s any form of water. The wildlife fee says there have been no deadly alligator assaults in Florida since 2019, though folks and animals have been bitten from now and again.

In June 2020, a man was bitten in the face by an alligator whereas in waist-deep water in Taylor Lake close to the disc golf course, WTSP reported. He acquired extreme cuts to his hand and face, FWC officers mentioned on the time.

Wildlife officers stress that nobody ought to method a wild alligator or feed them, as a result of the reptiles then affiliate folks with meals. This may be extra problematic in populated areas equivalent to residence complexes the place folks stroll canines and have young children.

WTSP reviews that some incidents have occurred throughout the alligator mating season, which runs from late spring by means of early summer season — when the animals are their most energetic.

Alligators have been as soon as thought of endangered animals in Florida however have since flourished and could be discovered nearly anyplace within the state. They feed primarily on fish, turtles, snakes, and small mammals. Nonetheless, they’re also called opportunistic predators that may eat absolutely anything that comes their approach, together with carrion and pets. Alligators haven’t any pure enemies within the wild.